Daily Search Forum Recap: May 27, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Sundar Pichai and Nick Fox were both interviewed separately about the future of Google Search. Google Search Console's Discover report is missing data from May 21st, yes another bug. Google local results is testing a button to check real time stock/inventory. Google Ads is rolling out real-time policy reviews during the ad creation process. OpenAI is showing more links in ChatGPT leading to a 150% increase in referrals.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

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