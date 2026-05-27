Daily Search Forum Recap: May 27, 2026

May 27, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's Sundar Pichai and Nick Fox were both interviewed separately about the future of Google Search. Google Search Console's Discover report is missing data from May 21st, yes another bug. Google local results is testing a button to check real time stock/inventory. Google Ads is rolling out real-time policy reviews during the ad creation process. OpenAI is showing more links in ChatGPT leading to a 150% increase in referrals.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Interviews Of Google's Sundar Pichai & Nick Fox
    There are two interviews that is probably worth a listen of Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai and Google's SVP of Knowledge & Information, out of Google I/O and Google Marketing Live. If you listen, you can see the direction Google Search is headed - and duh, it is AI.
  • Google Ads Real-Time Policy Reviews During Ad Creation
    Google is rolling out what it calls Real-Time Policy Reviews within Google Ads for Responsive Search Ads and rolling out to other campaign types later in the year. Google wrote, "this feature provides instant feedback during the ad creation process, significantly reducing the time it takes for your ads to begin serving."
  • Google Local Results Tests Check Real-Time Stock
    Google is testing letting searchers check for real-time stock, inventory, of products through the local pack in the search results. There is this new button being tested next to view "more places" in the local pack that says, "Check real-time stock."
  • Google Discover Report Bug Cause Decrease In Clicks/Impressions May 21
    Google has confirmed another bug with the Search Console Discover performance report on May 21st. Google said there was another data logging issue that may cause a decrease in clicks and impressions for May 21, 2026.
  • Similarweb: ChatGPT Shows More Links Leading To 150% Increase In Referrals
    New data out of Similarweb says that since OpenAI began surfacing more prominent links to brands in the ChatGPT answers, referral traffic is up 150%. Also pageviews per visit is up 24% and time on site is up 11%.
  • Butterflies On The Google Dinosaur Stan
    Google's dinosaur, named Stan, has these fake butterflies on them. I spotted this on Instagram. It is not uncommon for Stan to have things and clothing put on it. This time, it is butterflies...

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