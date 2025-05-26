Daily Search Forum Recap: May 26, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console reporting will have AI Mode data but you won't be able to break it out. Google Ads posted new help documentation on ads in AI Overviews and experimental AI sections. There are a number of complaints about the live broadcasting search results and the Google Indexing API. This comes when John Mueller from Google warns about using the indexing API incorrectly. Google Ads lowered its customer list requirement for target network on search campaigns. Google Shopping is testing a new sub menu under the search bar.
Google AI Mode Reporting Coming To Search Console
Google has confirmed that AI Mode reporting will be coming to Google Search Console. It is currently not yet in Search Console, but it will be coming as part of the AI Mode rollout.
Google Ads Help Doc On Ads In AI Overviews & Experiences
Google has released a new help document named About Ads and AI Overviews, plus, they added a new landing page that contains a link to this single document named Ads in AI-Powered experiences. I assume Google will eventually add a new section named Ads and AI Mode in that document?
SEO Complaints About Google's Live Broadcasting & Indexing API
I am seeing a number of complaints from the SEO industry in India and those regions around Google not indexing live broadcast types of content fast with the Google Indexing API. There are quite a number of complaints on X this morning about the issue - to be clear, I cannot replicate it myself.
Google Ads Lowers Customer Lists To 100 Visitors For Targeting On Search Campaigns
Google Ads, sometime after June 2024 and November 2024, updated the size of your data segment requirement from 1,000 active visitors in a 30-day period to 100 active visitors in the same period. This is for the requirement to serve your ads varies based on the target network, specific to the Google Search Network.
Google Shopping Tests New Menu Under Search Bar With Super G Logo
Google is testing a new menu, tab bar, under the search bar within Google Shopping. This new bar most visibly has the super G logo and then contains additional options that take you to search, nearby, deals and for you searches.
Google: Stop Using Indexing API For Unsupported Content
Google's John Mueller once again told SEOs to stop using the Google Indexing API for unsupported content types. The Google Indexing API is supported for job postings and live stream content and nothing else, but yet many still try to use it for other types of content.
Google GGL Manhole
We've covered (no pun intended) a number of Google branded manholes at the various Google offices. But here is another one, this one says GGL and is at the Mountain View offices.
