Daily Search Forum Recap: May 26, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console reporting will have AI Mode data but you won't be able to break it out. Google Ads posted new help documentation on ads in AI Overviews and experimental AI sections. There are a number of complaints about the live broadcasting search results and the Google Indexing API. This comes when John Mueller from Google warns about using the indexing API incorrectly. Google Ads lowered its customer list requirement for target network on search campaigns. Google Shopping is testing a new sub menu under the search bar.

