Daily Search Forum Recap: May 25, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google May 2026 core update was announced on Thursday but this weekend it was felt in a big way by many (not all). Google has appealed the search monopoly ruling, as expected. Bing is officially testing the new AI-curated Bing Image results interface. Google seems to have removed the indexing delay for AI Overviews and AI Mode. Google Business Profiles rejection notices have more details. Google is promoting AI features and I/O news on its home page, that is until Google put the Memorial Day Doodle on its home page.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

8 Ways to Automate Product Marketing with Agent A, Ahrefs

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

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