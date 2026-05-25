Daily Search Forum Recap: May 25, 2026

May 25, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google May 2026 core update was announced on Thursday but this weekend it was felt in a big way by many (not all). Google has appealed the search monopoly ruling, as expected. Bing is officially testing the new AI-curated Bing Image results interface. Google seems to have removed the indexing delay for AI Overviews and AI Mode. Google Business Profiles rejection notices have more details. Google is promoting AI features and I/O news on its home page, that is until Google put the Memorial Day Doodle on its home page.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google May 2026 Core Update Landed Over The Weekend
    As you know, Google announced the May 2026 core update on Thursday afternoon and it didn't take long for the update to be felt by the SEO community. Many, not all, but many, started to feel the impact of this core update over the weekend.
  • Google Officially Appeals Search Monopoly Ruling
    We knew Google would appeal the search monopoly ruling; in fact, Google asked the courts to pause the remedies until the appeal is handled. Google was ruled an illegal monopoly in August 2024 but then the courts refused to break up Google as part of the remedies in September 2025.
  • Google Removes Lag For AI Overviews & AI Mode Showing Penalized Content
    Since Google launched AI Overviews (and AI Mode), there was an apparent lag or delay from when a web page would be removed from the Google Search index, including after getting a manual action penalty, to when it would also be removed from the AI Overview (or AI Mode). That delay is reportedly gone.
  • Bing Officially Releases AI Guided Image Search Experience
    Back in March, we were the first to talk about Microsoft Bing testing a new AI version of Bing image search. Microsoft was not talking about it, but it was clear that this was an AI-curated, categorized, and grouped image search experience. Now, Microsoft has released and announced this version to the public.
  • Google Home Page Promoting AI Features Out Of I/O
    Google has added a lot of content boxes below the search box on the Google home page. These boxes promote a lot of the news out of Google I/O around AI Mode, AI image generation, tips on using AI Mode and more search news that came out of I/O.
  • Google Business Profile Detailed Rejection Notices
    Generally, when a Google Business Profile email notice gets sent, especially the rejection notices, the details around that rejection are obscure and unknown. But Google seems to be trying harder to get more specific and detailed advice on the notices.
  • Google Mocktail Workshop
    Here is a video I found on Instagram of Googlers making mocktails from scratch. You can see them shaking the cocktails in this mocktails workshop at Google.
  • Google Posts Memorial Day 2026 Doodle
    Google has historically not posted a Doodle, a special Google logo, for Memorial Day in the United States. Instead, Google has placed an American flag and message below the search box over the past several years. This year, Google has a Doodle above the search box and a flag below the search box, for some reason...

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