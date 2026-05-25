Google Home Page Promoting AI Features Out Of I/O

May 25, 2026 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Home Flow

Google has added a lot of content boxes below the search box on the Google home page. These boxes promote a lot of the news out of Google I/O around AI Mode, AI image generation, tips on using AI Mode and more search news that came out of I/O.

I am not sure if we saw Google do it this way before, and a lot of folks found it interesting.

Here is what it looks like:

Google Home Page Ai Io News Boxes

Dark mode version:

Google Home Page Ai Io News Boxes Dark

I mean, there is a line separator but it did catch a lot of attention... Google's home page real estate is beyond gold.

Today the home page in the U.S. is dressed up for Memorial Day - so it looks different.

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