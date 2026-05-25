Google has added a lot of content boxes below the search box on the Google home page. These boxes promote a lot of the news out of Google I/O around AI Mode, AI image generation, tips on using AI Mode and more search news that came out of I/O.
I am not sure if we saw Google do it this way before, and a lot of folks found it interesting.
Here is what it looks like:
Dark mode version:
I mean, there is a line separator but it did catch a lot of attention... Google's home page real estate is beyond gold.
Google added a lot more to homepage today #SEO pic.twitter.com/ZZcd3Uxds2— Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) May 22, 2026
Is this new? The Google homepage with all these blocks linking to AI MODE + Google I/O promotion— Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) May 22, 2026
CC @gaganghotra_ @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/rYh88IsdlP
Google homepage is promoting AI more. @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/HOTqC5jNBC— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) May 23, 2026
Today the home page in the U.S. is dressed up for Memorial Day - so it looks different.
Forum discussion at X threads above.