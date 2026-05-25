Google has added a lot of content boxes below the search box on the Google home page. These boxes promote a lot of the news out of Google I/O around AI Mode, AI image generation, tips on using AI Mode and more search news that came out of I/O.

I am not sure if we saw Google do it this way before, and a lot of folks found it interesting.

Here is what it looks like:

Dark mode version:

I mean, there is a line separator but it did catch a lot of attention... Google's home page real estate is beyond gold.

Google added a lot more to homepage today #SEO pic.twitter.com/ZZcd3Uxds2 — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) May 22, 2026

Is this new? The Google homepage with all these blocks linking to AI MODE + Google I/O promotion



CC @gaganghotra_ @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/rYh88IsdlP — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) May 22, 2026

Today the home page in the U.S. is dressed up for Memorial Day - so it looks different.

Forum discussion at X threads above.