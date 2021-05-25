Daily Search Forum Recap: May 25, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Email Newsletter Update: Google Feedburner Is Out
IMPORTANT FOR EMAIL SUBSCRIBERS: The email newsletter on this site is changing and for those who has subscribed, please let me know if you see any issues in the next day. Tonight's newsletter is the last one that is going to be sent out using Google's Feedburner and going forward, my team built our own custom email newsletter system. Learn more about these changes...
- Google Mobile First Indexing Still Not 100% Yet
In March we reported that Google was going to migrate over the last batch of sites to mobile first indexing soon. This was after moving the mobile first indexing deadline from September 2020 to March 2021. Well, Google is still not done moving some sites to mobile-first indexing, even at the end of May 2021.
- Practice Problems Search Appearance Filters Now Available In Search Console Performance Report
Google launched a new search appearance filter in the performance report within Search Console for the practice problem rich results. Google officially launched these in March, after testing them last December. With the launch Google added structured data and debugging tools but now also added performance reporting to Search Console.
- Google Won't Share How Core Web Vitals Ranking Metrics Add Up
Google documents in its Core Web Vital reports the scores and grades for each URL it knows about on the web. But how that will impact your web rankings in Google Search, when the Page Experience Update is released next month, Google will not document how those metrics add up and are scored.
- Google: JSON-LD Doesn't Give You An SEO Benefit Over Other Markup Formats
Google on occasion tells you which method of technology they prefer over others. They did it with mobile, saying go responsive over other methods. They did it was schema markup solutions, saying JSON-LD is preferred over other methods. But using a preferred method does not give you any benefit in Google Search than a non-preferred method.
- Google: Tweaking Title Tags Won't Improve Your Rankings After Quality Drop
Google's John Mueller said that tweaking your title tags after your site was impacting by a quality update won't make a big different in your rankings. But yes, changing your title tags does help you rank for the desired change you made in your title tag. But those are two different questions.
- Google: Redirecting A URL To A New URL Will Redirect The Core Web Vital Metrics
Google's John Mueller was asked if redirecting a URL to a new URL will also pass the Core Web Vitals metrics. The short answer is yes, if you redirect page A to new page B, page A's Core Web Vitals metrics and signals will passed over from page A to new page B.
- Google Sneakers With "Do The Right Thing" Laces
Here are Google branded sneakers that I found on Instagram, and that is not the interesting part. The interesting part are the laces that read "do the right thing" on them. I am sure the industry wil
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- I'd love if people would listen to the whole thing. It's a tie breaker but in very competitive niches, some sites may see ranking changes while others may not see m, Martin Splitt on Twitter
- Web results we show aren't statements. They're guides to where people can go to learn more to educate themselves. In this case, content more firmly debunking the stereotype would, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- An old-fashioned retailer’s modern marketing approach
- Google News Showcase now available on desktop, adds enhanced panels on mobile
- Google Search Console performance report gains practice problems
- YouTube may start showing ads on non-monetized videos; Snapchat launches Public Profiles for Businesses; Monday’s daily brief
- Video: Mike McPeak on search marketing in low tech environments
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- What is GA4 ?, The Coloring In Department
- What is Revenue Attribution and why is it Important?, Ruler Analytics
Industry & Business
- Russia gives Google 24 hours to delete banned content, Reuters
- The 2021 Doodle for Google national finalists are here, Google Blog
- German antitrust watchdog launches proceedings against Google, Reuters
- San Jose council to vote on Google's Downtown West project, San Jose Spotlight
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- Local Predictive Search Suggestions From Google, Go Fish Digital
- Black market in Google reviews means you can't believe everything you read, CBC News
Mobile & Voice
- Google Assistant could soon gain the ability to turn off your Android phone, Android Central
- Siri cuts off sentences after iOS 14.5.1 update? Workarounds inside, Piunika Web
SEO
- 5 Free Google Tools to Upgrade Your SEO Strategy, Moz
- 6 WordPress SEO Myths Busted!, Oncrawl
- Google I/O 2021: horizontal integration and machine learning, Kevin Indig
- Quick Reference Guide to Common Google SERP Features, BruceClay
PPC
- 8 Google Ads Conversion Tracking Hang-Ups and How to Fix Them, WordStream
- The Query Builder Blog Series: Part 8 - Conclusion, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Update to the Political Content Policy (June 2021), Google Advertising Policies Help
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.