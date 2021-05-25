Daily Search Forum Recap: May 25, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Email Newsletter Update: Google Feedburner Is Out
    IMPORTANT FOR EMAIL SUBSCRIBERS: The email newsletter on this site is changing and for those who has subscribed, please let me know if you see any issues in the next day. Tonight's newsletter is the last one that is going to be sent out using Google's Feedburner and going forward, my team built our own custom email newsletter system. Learn more about these changes...
  • Google Mobile First Indexing Still Not 100% Yet
    In March we reported that Google was going to migrate over the last batch of sites to mobile first indexing soon. This was after moving the mobile first indexing deadline from September 2020 to March 2021. Well, Google is still not done moving some sites to mobile-first indexing, even at the end of May 2021.
  • Practice Problems Search Appearance Filters Now Available In Search Console Performance Report
    Google launched a new search appearance filter in the performance report within Search Console for the practice problem rich results. Google officially launched these in March, after testing them last December. With the launch Google added structured data and debugging tools but now also added performance reporting to Search Console.
  • Google Won't Share How Core Web Vitals Ranking Metrics Add Up
    Google documents in its Core Web Vital reports the scores and grades for each URL it knows about on the web. But how that will impact your web rankings in Google Search, when the Page Experience Update is released next month, Google will not document how those metrics add up and are scored.
  • Google: JSON-LD Doesn't Give You An SEO Benefit Over Other Markup Formats
    Google on occasion tells you which method of technology they prefer over others. They did it with mobile, saying go responsive over other methods. They did it was schema markup solutions, saying JSON-LD is preferred over other methods. But using a preferred method does not give you any benefit in Google Search than a non-preferred method.
  • Google: Tweaking Title Tags Won't Improve Your Rankings After Quality Drop
    Google's John Mueller said that tweaking your title tags after your site was impacting by a quality update won't make a big different in your rankings. But yes, changing your title tags does help you rank for the desired change you made in your title tag. But those are two different questions.
  • Google: Redirecting A URL To A New URL Will Redirect The Core Web Vital Metrics
    Google's John Mueller was asked if redirecting a URL to a new URL will also pass the Core Web Vitals metrics. The short answer is yes, if you redirect page A to new page B, page A's Core Web Vitals metrics and signals will passed over from page A to new page B.
  • Google Sneakers With "Do The Right Thing" Laces
    Here are Google branded sneakers that I found on Instagram, and that is not the interesting part. The interesting part are the laces that read "do the right thing" on them. I am sure the industry wil

