Google Won't Share How Core Web Vitals Ranking Metrics Add Up

Google documents in its Core Web Vital reports the scores and grades for each URL it knows about on the web. But how that will impact your web rankings in Google Search, when the Page Experience Update is released next month, Google will not document how those metrics add up and are scored.

John Mueller of Google said this on Twitter "Whether "2 red + 1 green = 3 yellow" is not something we plan on documenting/announcing. It's like if "1 word in title + 1 in body = 2 keywords in h1": chances are, there are tiny differences, but they're not by definition, stable, nor documented."

In short, just like Google does not document how its other ranking factors add up and work, so to here, with the Core Web Vitals and Page Experience Update, Google will not document it either.

So if you have a yellow on LCP but a red on FID and a green on CLS, how will that matter? Google won't say.

Here are those tweets:

It's easy to get hung up on "where exactly will I see what", and perhaps I confuse more by adding a chart, but essentially the message is: get the CWVs up, even incrementally, and we'll take that into account. Going past "good" won't get a bigger bonus though. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 21, 2021

The important part, for me, is really that **there's value in working to get closer, even if reaching "3x good" is currently out of reach for your platform**. Don't be discouraged by individual pesky metrics. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 21, 2021

In any case, like I said dozens of times, the whole page experience update is light weight, potentially as small as a tie breaker, so relax about it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.