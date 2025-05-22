Daily Search Forum Recap: May 22, 2025

May 22, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google announced ads are coming to AI Mode and expanding ads to AI Overviews desktop. Google launched Smart Bidding Exploration for Google Ads. Google Ads announced new video ads format, "generated for you," Image-to-video, AI outpainting, a new Asset Studio, Video management tools, and new Agentic capabilities. Google has new help documents on using AI and AI search features. And Bing is testing a double border for its search box.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Come To AI Mode & AI Overviews Desktop
    Google is now pushing search ads on AI Mode and the desktop version of AI Overviews. Google's Vidhya Srinivasan said at Google Marketing Live, "we're expanding ads in AI Overviews to desktop, and bringing ads to AI Mode to create new opportunities for our customers."
  • New Google Ads Smart Bidding Exploration: Bidding Update
    Google announced a new bidding update to Google Ads named Smart Bidding Exploration. Google said this is the "biggest update to bidding in over a decade."
  • Google Ads New AI Tools & Agentic Capabilities
    Google announced a number of AI-related features to help advertisers create and manage their ads account across Google Ads and Merchant Center. These include new AI tools for creating ads and creatives and also agentic capabilities to help you with this on the backend.
  • New Google Docs On Using AI Generative Content & AI Search Features
    Google has published two new help documents on the topic of AI; one on guidance on using generative AI content on your website and the second on AI features and your website. Google also published a blog post on the topics over here.
  • Bing Tests Double Border Search Box
    Microsoft is testing a double border style around the Bing Search box. This goes around the main search box but not the auto-complete box, I believe.
  • Google London Colored Office Buildings
    Here is a photo of a number of buildings in London, they seem to be colored with the Google logo colors. I am not sure if this is legit or not but hey, I found it on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 22, 2025

May 22, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Come To AI Mode & AI Overviews Desktop

May 22, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Smart Bidding Exploration: Bidding Update

May 22, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New AI Tools & Agentic Capabilities

May 22, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

New Google Docs On Using AI Generative Content & AI Search Features

May 22, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Double Border Search Box

May 22, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Come To AI Mode & AI Overviews Desktop

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.