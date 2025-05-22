Daily Search Forum Recap: May 22, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google announced ads are coming to AI Mode and expanding ads to AI Overviews desktop. Google launched Smart Bidding Exploration for Google Ads. Google Ads announced new video ads format, "generated for you," Image-to-video, AI outpainting, a new Asset Studio, Video management tools, and new Agentic capabilities. Google has new help documents on using AI and AI search features. And Bing is testing a double border for its search box.

How To Use Hashtags on Social Media Now, Content Marketing Institute

