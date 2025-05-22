Bing Tests Double Border Search Box

Microsoft is testing a double border style around the Bing Search box. This goes around the main search box but not the auto-complete box, I believe.

Yes, this is absolutely groundbreaking innovation from Microsoft, which is why I am covering it here.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a number of screenshots on X - I cannot replicate this but here is one of his screenshots:

Bing Search Box Double Border

To compare, this is what I see:

Bing Search Box Normal

Sachin spotted this a few days after Khushal:

I am not sure why I like to cover these minor changes but I do.

Forum discussion at X.

 

