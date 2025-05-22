Microsoft is testing a double border style around the Bing Search box. This goes around the main search box but not the auto-complete box, I believe.
Yes, this is absolutely groundbreaking innovation from Microsoft, which is why I am covering it here.
This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a number of screenshots on X - I cannot replicate this but here is one of his screenshots:
To compare, this is what I see:
Sachin spotted this a few days after Khushal:
Bing Test Shaded Search Bar @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/odpDuRbFe0— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) May 21, 2025
I am not sure why I like to cover these minor changes but I do.
