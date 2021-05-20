Daily Search Forum Recap: May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update May 19th & 20th - Not Confirmed
    I seem like a broken record but for the past several weeks the Google Search ranking volatility has been off the charts. And yesterday and today are no different with a huge amount of SEO chatter from the forums and most of the tracking tools supporting that chatter. It looks like we had another google Search ranking update around May 19th and May 20th.
  • Google Video Results On Right Side Of Search Results
    This may be a bug or it may be a feature test - but Google is showing video results, i.e. the key moments interface, on the right side of the search results page. This was spotted by two folks including Aakash Singh and Brian Freiesleben - they both provided screen shots.
  • Google About This Result Expands Worldwide For English Queries
    Last February, Google launched the "about this result" feature in its search results for English queries in the US. Well, now, Google is going to expand this feature worldwide for all English language queries.
  • Google Shopping I/O: Shopping Graph, Shopify Integration, Google Lens & More
    At Google I/O, Google also announced a bunch of Google Shopping and commerce related features. This includes the announcement of the Google Google Shopping Graph, a new Shopify partnership, Google Lens upgrades and more.
  • Google Maps Will Tailor Results For You & Time Of Day
    Google announced at I/O a bunch of updates to Google Maps but one that you might care more about, being a local SEO, is that Google Maps will begin to tailor the map results based on time of day and who the searcher is. Google said "soon Maps will tailor what you see on the map based on things like the time of day or where you are."
  • Google: We're Crawling Half Of The URLs Over HTTP/2
    Google's John Mueller said in his I/O talk that Google is now crawling "more than half of all URLs with HTTP/2." GoogleBot first started crawling over HTTP/2 for a limited number of URLs in November 2020 and now half-a-year later, over 50% of what GoogleBot crawls is done over HTTP/2.
  • JohnMu In Google I/O Adventure Game
    Google has this virtual area called the adventure game which is a virtual sandbox for registered attendees and visitors to get a hands-on experience with Google's new products and features.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Previous story: Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update May 19th & 20th - Not Confirmed
 
blog comments powered by Disqus