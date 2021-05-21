Noogler Hat Unboxing

With work from home for the past year-and-a-half, Google has been getting better at sending out Noogler hats to Nooglers, new Googlers. Here is a photo from a new Googler unboxing the hat.

She posted it on Instagram and shared this really heartwarming message:

"I’m officially a Noogler!🎉 I don’t typically share job updates, but this one is different. I applied to work at Google in fall of 2019. By the time I went through the process and was supposed to meet my team, things got put on hold because of the pandemic. I was at Uber at the time and ended up laid off. I was so stressed out 😩 It was the beginning of the pandemic and I had no clue what was going to happen. I ended up taking a role at Microsoft, but in the back of my mind, I knew Google was my place🥰 I stayed positive, I never gave up hope and am so proud to call myself a Noogler 18 months later🥳💗 Life doesn’t always go as planned, but I am grateful because I know that God’s plan was so much better for me💕✨"

