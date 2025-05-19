Daily Search Forum Recap: May 19, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We saw some intense search ranking volatility over the past few days. Google seems to be rolling out Google Discover on desktop. Google Merchant Center says add the products brand name to the title. There is a weird Google Search Console sitemap error for some five-character subdomains. Google Search seems to be starting to migrating off its ccTLDs. Google Ads has this spending bug with new customer acquisition. Google AI Mode seems to be much faster now, right before I/O.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Update Volatility May 16th
    As I mentioned in my Friday video, there seems to be a lot of Google search ranking volatility that kicked off on Friday, May 16th and throughout this weekend. The most heated day seems to have been on Friday but the chatter is pretty busy over the weekend within the SEO community.
  • Google Begins Rolling Out Discover On Desktop
    Since the weekend, Google has started to roll out Google Discover on desktop in many countries and regions. I personally can trigger it in Google New Zealand and some other locations but I am not yet able to trigger it on Google.com in the United States.
  • Google Speeds Up AI Mode
    Google AI Mode seems like it got a lot faster over the past day or so. Instead of going through the steps of saying thinking about this, searching for results, organizing results, it just now saying kicking off searches and then looking at sites and then quickly shows the AI Mode response.
  • Google Merchant Center Now Recommends Product's Brand Name In Title
    Google has updated its title structured data help document for Google Merchant Center to now recommend you add the product's brand name to the title of the product when it's a differentiating factor.
  • Google Sitemap Error For Some International 5 Character Subdomains
    Google has a weird and somewhat limited and rare issue with sitemap files within Google Search Console. These sitemap files cannot be fetched and retrieved by Google Search. The issue seems to be related to 5-character subdomains that are on a Polish ccTLD, .pl.
  • Google Search Begins Migrating Off Country Specific ccTLDs
    A month ago, Google said it would soon redirect its ccTLD, country specific domains, for Google Search to its Google.com domain. So Google.de, as an example, would be redirected to Google.com. Well, that process seems to have kicked off on Friday, May 16th for some users.
  • Google Ads Spending Bug With New Customer Acquisition Since May 15
    Google has a bug with Google Ads where for campaigns running on New Customer Acquisition they are not able to spend the set budget. This bug was confirmed with Google and has been an issue for advertisers since May 15th.
  • Google Robot Massage
    Here is a video/photo of a robot giving a Googler a massage at the Google offices in Mountain View, California. I found it funny and I found it on Instagram.

