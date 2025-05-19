Daily Search Forum Recap: May 19, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We saw some intense search ranking volatility over the past few days. Google seems to be rolling out Google Discover on desktop. Google Merchant Center says add the products brand name to the title. There is a weird Google Search Console sitemap error for some five-character subdomains. Google Search seems to be starting to migrating off its ccTLDs. Google Ads has this spending bug with new customer acquisition. Google AI Mode seems to be much faster now, right before I/O.

