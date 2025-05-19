Google Speeds Up AI Mode

Google AI Mode seems like it got a lot faster over the past day or so. Instead of going through the steps of saying thinking about this, searching for results, organizing the info, it just now saying kicking off searches and then looking at sites and then quickly shows the AI Mode response.

It just seems much faster than when AI Mode first launched in March.

This change was spotted by Brodie Clark over the weekend who posted on X, I am able to replicate it, here is a GIF of it in action now:

Google Ai Mode Faster

Compare this to the demo version Google released when it launched:

Google Ai Mode Desktop

Here is Brodie's video:

I suspect one of the Google I/O announcements tomorrow will be able making AI mode faster, more reliable and rolling it out to a much wider set of users.

Forum discussion at X.

 

