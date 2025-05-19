Google AI Mode seems like it got a lot faster over the past day or so. Instead of going through the steps of saying thinking about this, searching for results, organizing the info, it just now saying kicking off searches and then looking at sites and then quickly shows the AI Mode response.

It just seems much faster than when AI Mode first launched in March.

This change was spotted by Brodie Clark over the weekend who posted on X, I am able to replicate it, here is a GIF of it in action now:

Compare this to the demo version Google released when it launched:

Here is Brodie's video:

This is awesome. AI Mode is showing more details on the analysis to deliver the response. Before it would show generic info like "Reading the information...", "Searching for results.." etc. Now it's the number of searches, sites being looked at and the Google Shopping connection. pic.twitter.com/93YeJvDxWt — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) May 19, 2025

I suspect one of the Google I/O announcements tomorrow will be able making AI mode faster, more reliable and rolling it out to a much wider set of users.

Forum discussion at X.