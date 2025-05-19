Google Ads Spending Bug With New Customer Acquisition Since May 15

May 19, 2025
Google Ads

Google has a bug with Google Ads where for campaigns running on New Customer Acquisition they are not able to spend the set budget. This bug was confirmed with Google and has been an issue for advertisers since May 15th.

Google told Google Ads consultant, Benoit Legendre, "We are aware of an issue where the campaigns running on New Customer Acquisition only, have stopped spending starting May 15th, 2025." "We are currently working closely with the engineering team to have this issue resolved as soon as possible. Currently we do not have additional timelines to provide, however, I'll keep an eye out for this and keep in constant touch with the engineering team," Google added.

Here is the full text of the email that Benoit Legendre posted on LinkedIn - I spotted this via PPC News Feed - thanks Hana!

Google Ads Spending Outage

I am not sure if this is fixed yet but Google did say you can "switch the bidding from New customer Acquisition only, to bid for new and existing customers and that should push the campaign into serving again. Once this issue is fixed, you can roll back on the change and switch to bid for New customers only."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update: The fix is being rolled out now at 11:45am ET:

 

