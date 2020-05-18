Daily Search Forum Recap: May 18, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Vlog #67: Gilad Sasson On The Old Days Of Spamming In SEO, The Future Of Search & Medical Cannabis SEO
Gilad Sasson, also known under the alias @algoholic, runs Nekuda.co.il and has been doing SEO for about 20 years now. He worked for the Israeli Yellow pages and has...
- Google: Core Updates Are A Collection Of IR Scorer Algorithms
Gary Illyes from Google took a shot at explaining how he sees Google's core updates. He said on Twitter "when i say "core algorithm" publicly, i mean the collective of algorithms that are part of the scorer (IR score in information retrieval) & generally unnamed externally."
- Google AdSense Not Doing Some Site Reviews Due To COVID-19
Google AdSense is "temporarily experiencing delays during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," which means that Google is unable to review some sites at this time. Google is posting this message in the site review section of the AdSense console for some sites.
- Facebook Acquired GIPHY & Google Does Not Rank GIPHY Well Since 2017
I am sure you heard the news, GIPHY was acquired by Facebook for $400 million last week. You may remember, in 2017, GIPHY drastically dropped in Google's search results and since then, GIPHY's Google traffic really has not returned.
- Google Search Console API Stops Supporting Batch HTTP & JSON-RPC Requests
Google announced on Friday that if you are using batch HTTP and JSON-RPC requests with the Google Search Console API, you will want to change that ASAP. In 2018, Google announced it will discontinue support for such methods - well, two years later, Google is doing away with it finally.
- Steve Jobs Lunch At Google With Larry Page & Eric Schmidt In 2007
Jason Shellen shared a photo on Twitter from his last week of work at Google in August 2007. Here you can see the late Steve Jobs of Apple sitting with Larry Page and Eric Schmidt at Google in a Goog
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- SEO is so broad that I think 30 questions wouldn't be useful. It's like having a list of 30 questions all teachers should be able to answer. People are smart & clever in their own ways, you don't, John Mueller on Twitter
- Facebook Acquires GIF Hosting Platform GIPHY, WebmasterWorld
- Report: U.S. Justice Dept. to File Antitrust Lawsuits Against Google, WebmasterWorld
- Google Facing GDPR Privacy Complaint in E.U., WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Replay: Foursquare, PlaceIQ CEOs join Live with Search Engine Land
- Google to sunset Gallery ads beta, focus on Image Extensions
- More missing Google My Business reviews appearing as publication speed picks up
- Google Search Console API to stop supporting HTTP and JSON-RPC requests
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- GIPHY to Join Facebook as Part of the Instagram Team, Medium
- Justice Department, State Attorneys General Likely to Bring Antitrust Lawsuits Against Google, Wall Street Journal
- Google Australia pays more tax, but still makes billions on local sales counted in Singapore, ABC News
- Google Faces Privacy Complaint for Tracking Users in EU, Bloomberg
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Update for Data Studio: What It Is & How to Use It, Seer Interactive
Mobile & Voice
- Google Nest Hub and other Assistant smart displays gain improved smart home controls, Android Central
- How to factory reset Google Home, Nest Home, Nest Hub, and Chromecast, Android Police
- Learn how you can build versatile apps for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant with this training, Boing Boing
SEO
- Canonical URLs: A Beginner‘s Guide to Canonical Tags, SEM Rush
- How to Perform a Website Audit, Searchmetrics
- How to Use Google Alerts for Your SEO Strategy, Seer Interactive
- Orphan Pages & SEO | What Are Orphan Pages & How Do I Find Them?, Botify
- Structured Data Not Supported for Unpaid Listings in Google Shopping Tab, Brodie Clark Consulting
- How to Get Quick Results With SEO Sprints: The DriveSafe Case Study, Moz
- SEO Tasks For Lockdown, Koozai
PPC
- COVID-19 Impacts on eCommerce Marketing Key Performance Indicators, Go Inflow
- Google’s Rising Retail Categories Report Gives Advertisers Consumer Behavior Trend Data, Merkle
- How app developers can optimize ads revenue during COVID-19, Google Blog
- How much do Google Ads cost?, Vertical Leap
- Update to business operations verification program (June 2020), Google Advertising Policies Help