Martin Splitt Has New Sheep Neighbors

This is kind of funny - Martin Splitt from Google, who is based in the Zurich, Switzerland region, snapped a photo of his new neighbors. Yep, his neighbor acquired sheep, maybe to cut the grass or maybe to act as friends during this time - who knows. But Martin now has sheep as neighbors.

He posted more photos on Twitter.

Did you know that back in the old days, when Danny Sullivan lived in the UK, I believe sometimes sheep use to walk by his house.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.