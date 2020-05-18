Facebook Acquired GIPHY & Google Does Not Rank GIPHY Well Since 2017

I am sure you heard the news, GIPHY was acquired by Facebook for $400 million last week. You may remember, in 2017, GIPHY drastically dropped in Google's search results and since then, GIPHY's Google traffic really has not returned.

Here is a graph of GIPHY and friends performance in Google:

It seems, though, that if it's not Google but rather a website that indexes searches, it can incur into manual penalties/deindexation of that content like Pinterest, Giphy, or CNET to name a few.



What is Google's standpoint on "indexed searches" in 2020? Go or no-go?



Thanks! pic.twitter.com/VOzzl6XFmQ — Esteve Castells (@estevecastells) May 18, 2020

Gary Illyes from Google said, yea, Google generally does not like to rank or index other search engines in its search engine:

Generally no go. We generally don’t want searche engine search results in our search results — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) May 18, 2020

This is a policy since 2007, well before most of these sites have come around. Here is the rational on why Google does not want to index other search results. Although, it does seem Google has indexed 11.5 million GIPHY pages.

