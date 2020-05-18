Facebook Acquired GIPHY & Google Does Not Rank GIPHY Well Since 2017

May 18, 2020
I am sure you heard the news, GIPHY was acquired by Facebook for $400 million last week. You may remember, in 2017, GIPHY drastically dropped in Google's search results and since then, GIPHY's Google traffic really has not returned.

Here is a graph of GIPHY and friends performance in Google:

Gary Illyes from Google said, yea, Google generally does not like to rank or index other search engines in its search engine:

This is a policy since 2007, well before most of these sites have come around. Here is the rational on why Google does not want to index other search results. Although, it does seem Google has indexed 11.5 million GIPHY pages.

