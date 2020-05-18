Steve Jobs Lunch At Google With Larry Page & Eric Schmidt In 2007

May 18, 2020
Jason Shellen shared a photo on Twitter from his last week of work at Google in August 2007. Here you can see the late Steve Jobs of Apple sitting with Larry Page and Eric Schmidt at Google in a Google lunch room. There are more photos of them on a line getting food.

Here is his tweet:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

