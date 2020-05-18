Steve Jobs Lunch At Google With Larry Page & Eric Schmidt In 2007

Jason Shellen shared a photo on Twitter from his last week of work at Google in August 2007. Here you can see the late Steve Jobs of Apple sitting with Larry Page and Eric Schmidt at Google in a Google lunch room. There are more photos of them on a line getting food.

Here is his tweet:

My last week of work at Google, I strolled into the cafe to find Steve Jobs having lunch with Larry Page and Eric Schmidt. https://t.co/lkUlU9kWLd pic.twitter.com/jrcDeIP943 — Jason Shellen (@shellen) May 14, 2020

