Daily Search Forum Recap: May 17, 2022

May 17, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

It has been 6 months since the last core update, but boy did we have a ton of unconfirmed Google ranking updates - including one on Monday, May 16th. Google may replace FID with INP for core web vitals - it is looking likely. Google search can segment recipe listings by type of cooking recipe. Google is testing view full list snippets. Google Ads Scripts now supports campaign bidding strategies and gained performance updates.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Update Monday On May 16th (Unconfirmed)
    At least we had a quiet weekend for the first time in a while, but that didn't last long. Monday, May 16th, we once again saw multiple signals of a possible Google search ranking algorithm update that has not been confirmed by Google.
  • Google May Replace FID With INP (Interaction to Next Paint) For Core Web Vitals
    At Google I/O last week, Google's Annie Sullivan and Michal Mocny introduced a new metric named INP or Interaction to Next Paint. INP measures overall responsiveness to user interactions on the page and it may or may not replace FID, First Input Delay, as a Core Web Vitals metric.
  • Google Search Recipe Results Segmented By Type
    Google seems to be showing the recipe grid format not just by showing popular recipes but also showing recipe carousels broken down by recipe type. Honestly, I don't know if that makes sense, what do chefs call this, segmentation of recipe categories?
  • Google Ads Scripts New Campaign Bid Strategies Support & Performance Improvements
    Google announced updates and improvements to the Google Ads Scripts last week. Google wrote it is "rolling out a new scripts experience featuring improved performance, support for campaign bid strategies, and more." With this, Google also added support for ES6, a newer version of JavaScript.
  • Google Search Snippet "View Full List" Link
    Google has all sorts of search result snippets and features including sitelinks. Here is an interesting that may not be new, but Google shows a normal snippet with horizontal sitelinks that anchor down to portions of the page it links to plus an added "view full list" link that just links to the main page.
  • Google May 4th Star Wars Cup Cakes
    The Google Dublin folks had Star Wars themed cup cakes on May 4th. Here are some photos of the cup cakes that I found on Instagram. How tasty! May the fourth be with you!

