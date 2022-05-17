Google Search Snippet "View Full List" Link

May 17, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google has all sorts of search result snippets and features including sitelinks. Here is an interesting that may not be new, but Google shows a normal snippet with horizontal sitelinks that anchor down to portions of the page it links to plus an added "view full list" link that just links to the main page.

This was spotted by Melissa Fach on Twitter and I can replicate it. I see the snippet like this, with the "view full list" directly below the snippet, followed by additional links that anchor you down the page to a specific point. I suspect you can see it yourself when you search for [wheel bearing].

Here is the screenshot:

click for full size

Here is what Melissa posted:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ads Scripts New Campaign Bid Strategies Support & Performance Improvements
 
blog comments powered by Disqus