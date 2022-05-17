Google Search Snippet "View Full List" Link

Google has all sorts of search result snippets and features including sitelinks. Here is an interesting that may not be new, but Google shows a normal snippet with horizontal sitelinks that anchor down to portions of the page it links to plus an added "view full list" link that just links to the main page.

This was spotted by Melissa Fach on Twitter and I can replicate it. I see the snippet like this, with the "view full list" directly below the snippet, followed by additional links that anchor you down the page to a specific point. I suspect you can see it yourself when you search for [wheel bearing].

Here is the screenshot:

Here is what Melissa posted:

Forum discussion at Twitter.