Google Ads Scripts New Campaign Bid Strategies Support & Performance Improvements

Google announced updates and improvements to the Google Ads Scripts last week. Google wrote it is "rolling out a new scripts experience featuring improved performance, support for campaign bid strategies, and more." With this, Google also added support for ES6, a newer version of JavaScript.

Bidding Strategies With Google Ads Scripts

You can now set your bidding strategies with scripts. This includes full support for bidding strategies that require an additional parameter, such as a target ROAS or target impression share, Google explained. A bidding strategy represents a bidding configuration that can be applied to a Google Ads entity. A bidding strategy can either be anonymous or flexible. You apply a bidding strategy to a campaign through the setStrategy() method of its bidding() property. The following code snippet sets the bidding strategy of a campaign named Test Campaign to TARGET_SPEND.

Here are more of the technical details posted by Google.

Improved Performance For Google Ads Scripts

Google said you can now be able to process more entitiesâ€”meaning campaigns, ad groups and keywordsâ€”in the same amount of time. Google also removed the entity limits on processing within Ads Scripts, "although time limits still remain in place," Google explained.

Google said it also improved the script validation process. "Validation is a way to simulate the execution of your scriptâ€”meaning that you can check your script for errors and ensure that the output is what you expect before it runs," Google wrote. Going forward, the validation process will make sure that account and campaign limits are respected, keyword bids donâ€™t exceed their campaign budget, URLs are properly formatted, and more.

Google Ads Scripts Changes

Here are some highlight features in the new experience:

Support for ES6, including let, classes, for..of loops, and more.

Improved throughput, meaning you can process more entities in the same amount of time.

Removed the entity limits on processing, although time limits remain in place.

Support for new asset-based extensions.

Enhanced bidding strategy support.

The following features are added in this release:

Manager account scripts

Bulk upload

Video campaigns

with these announcements and improvements, legacy scripts will be going away on October 31, 2022.

Forum discussion at Twitter.