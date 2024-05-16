Daily Search Forum Recap: May 16, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are still seeing really big and heated Google search ranking volatility. Tons of searchers do not want the AI Overviews in the Google Search results but there is no way to turn them off. Google Local Service Ads now lets you text multiple advertisers at the same time. Google said sites hit by the helpful content update, if they fix everything, can recover with the next core update. Service areas may be a new Google local ranking factor. Google AdSense will not change the minimum reporting thresholds.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Continued Heated Google Search Ranking Volatility Through May 16th
    I have been continuing to update the May 9th Google ranking volatility story, but it is super unusual to see such heated volatility for such a long period within the Google Search rankings. This continued Google search ranking update of sorts kicked off with May 3rd but then spiked with May 9th and has really not let up much since.
  • Google Local Service Ads Tests Message Multiple Businesses
    Google is testing a new button for the Local Service Ads to "message multiple businesses" instead of just messaging one business at a time. We saw something like this before, but it only showed up after you messaged the first business.
  • Google: Sites Hit By Helpful Content Update Could See Improvements With Next Core Update If...
    Google's John Mueller was asked when can a site expect to recover from the September 2023 helpful content update, assuming the site took all measures to "fix" their site. John Mueller said you can assume "bigger changes would be visible when the next core updates happen."
  • Is Service Areas A New Google Local Ranking Factor?
    A bunch of local SEOs are buzzing about a possible new local SEO Google ranking factor and are looking to confirm it. Darren Shaw posted on X that while setting the service area historically had no influence on your Google local rankings, that may now have changed.
  • Google AdSense Will Not Change Minimum Reporting Thresholds
    Google AdSense planned on changing the minimum reporting thresholds for Custom Channels and Search Styles to 100 clicks per day on May 15th. But Google sent an email to AdSense publishers that it will not make those changes.
  • Many Searchers Want To Turn Off Google AI Overviews
    There are many searchers who have been using Google daily that are heading to the Google Web Search Help forums to ask how they can turn off the new AI Overviews within the Google Search results. As you know, AI Overviews started to roll out on Tuesday and some searchers simply do not want it.
  • Google Level 5 Local Guide Banana Hat
    It looks like GooGler biG miG, which is a stuffed banana, has reached level 5 as a Google Local Guide. I never heard of this banana before but this banana seems to take photos at a lot of local places and posts them as reviews as a local guide.

