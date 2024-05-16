Google AdSense Will Not Change Minimum Reporting Thresholds

Google AdSense planned on changing the minimum reporting thresholds for Custom Channels and Search Styles to 100 clicks per day on May 15th. But Google sent an email to AdSense publishers that it will not make those changes.

Google's email said, "After carefully considering partner feedback, we will not make any changes to reporting on May 15, 2024 as we originally communicated."

"Our goal is to refine certain aspects of this change to minimize any potential disruptions to your business and provide ample time for partners to prepare," Google added.

Previously Google emailed publishers that on May 15, 2024, the minimum reporting thresholds for Custom Channels and Search Styles will increase to 100 clicks per day.

"We are currently revising our plans for this update and will share more details in the near future," Google added.

Here is a screenshot of the email I received from Google on May 10th.

Google Adsense Channel Search Style Revert

Forum discussion at X.

 

