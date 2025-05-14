Daily Search Forum Recap: May 14, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console is finally testing annotations in the performance reports. Google Business Profiles added a new "What's Happening" section that syncs with your social accounts. Microsoft is retiring the Bing Search APIs in August. A Google internal email about Google Marketing Live in 2024 was revealed. Google is testing a new pagination bar on mobile search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Search Console Tests Add Annotation In Performance Reports

Google is testing adding the ability for you to add your own annotations to the Google Search Console performance reports. This is one of the requests SEOs have been asking for from Google for a long time and now Google is testing this in Search Console.

Google Business Profiles What's Happening Feature

Google is rolling out a new feature for Google Business Profiles named What's Happening. This feature is for bars or restaurants to better promote events, deals, and specials prominently at the top of their Google Business Profile.

Bing Search APIs To Retire August 11, 2025

Microsoft is going to do away with the Bing Search and Bing Custom Search APIs as of August 11, 2025. Microsoft posted a notice on its API documentation pages with this news.

Google Internal Emails On Google Marketing Live 2024 (Last Year)

Remember the Power Pair from Google Marketing Live 2024? Well, that and several other items of discussion were found in internal emails at Google about the GML 2024 event. It discussed how advertisers were not excited about PMax, there is frustration amongst advertisers, being pushed into fully automated ads and they are just willing to go along with it.

Google Tests New Pagination Bar On Mobile

Google is also testing a new pagination bar with page numbers and previous and next icons, instead of the "more search results" button. Bing was recently just testing this too and now I see Google testing it.

Dooglers By Google Bike

Here is a Doogler, fluffy one, near a Google bike. Yes, Google dogs are named Dooglers. I know how many of you like photos of dogs and animals. I don't know why but you do, so here.

