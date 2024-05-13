Daily Search Forum Recap: May 13, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google explains the differences between algorithm updates, data refreshes and more - again. Google Search Console doesn't keep data for de-indexed URLs. Google lifted some of the manual actions over the site reputation abuse policy. Google said the video needs to be super obvious on the page for it to be a video page. Google Ads updated its disclosure policy for event ticket pages. Google I/O is tomorrow - I decided not to attend in person, it is just easier to cover at my desk.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Again On Difference Between Algorithm Updates & Data Refreshes
    Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, posted on X explaining the differences between algorithm updates, like core updates, and then data refreshes, the data that goes into those ranking systems. This is actually something Matt Cutts, former Googler, did back in 2006, on his blog and now Danny Sullivan did a short version of it on X.
  • Google Lifts Some Site Reputation Abuse Policy Penalties
    About a week ago, we reported that Google began enforcing its new site reputation abuse policy by issuing manual actions and ranking penalties for those sites that violated those policies. Google seems to be now lifting some of those manual actions where the sites took the necessary action and no longer are violating the policy.
  • Google Search Console Doesn't Keep Data For Most De-Indexed Pages
    Gary Illyes from Google said on LinkedIn that Google Search Console doesn't "keep (almost) any data for un/de-indexed."
  • Google: Video Pages Need To Be Super-Obvious Video Play Pages
    In April 2023 and December 2023 Google changed how it classifies what it would consider video pages. In short, the video on the page needs to be the main piece of content for Google to show it a video thumbnail in the search results and to show it in the videos tab in Google Search.
  • Google Ads Updates Disclosure Policy For Event Ticket Sale
    Google Ads will be modifying its disclosure policy for event ticket sale. The update will say that the "disclosures should be easily visible and clearly explained in the top 20% (above the fold) of any destination when reached via an ad."
  • Google Gemini Swag: Bag, T-Shirt, Jacket & More
    Google has given some folks some new swag for its Gemini AI features, formerly known as Bard. Here are some photos of the Gemini bags, t-shirts and jackets.

