Daily Search Forum Recap: May 13, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google explains the differences between algorithm updates, data refreshes and more - again. Google Search Console doesn't keep data for de-indexed URLs. Google lifted some of the manual actions over the site reputation abuse policy. Google said the video needs to be super obvious on the page for it to be a video page. Google Ads updated its disclosure policy for event ticket pages. Google I/O is tomorrow - I decided not to attend in person, it is just easier to cover at my desk.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Again On Difference Between Algorithm Updates & Data Refreshes
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, posted on X explaining the differences between algorithm updates, like core updates, and then data refreshes, the data that goes into those ranking systems. This is actually something Matt Cutts, former Googler, did back in 2006, on his blog and now Danny Sullivan did a short version of it on X.
Google Lifts Some Site Reputation Abuse Policy Penalties
About a week ago, we reported that Google began enforcing its new site reputation abuse policy by issuing manual actions and ranking penalties for those sites that violated those policies. Google seems to be now lifting some of those manual actions where the sites took the necessary action and no longer are violating the policy.
Google Search Console Doesn't Keep Data For Most De-Indexed Pages
Gary Illyes from Google said on LinkedIn that Google Search Console doesn't "keep (almost) any data for un/de-indexed."
Google: Video Pages Need To Be Super-Obvious Video Play Pages
In April 2023 and December 2023 Google changed how it classifies what it would consider video pages. In short, the video on the page needs to be the main piece of content for Google to show it a video thumbnail in the search results and to show it in the videos tab in Google Search.
Google Ads Updates Disclosure Policy For Event Ticket Sale
Google Ads will be modifying its disclosure policy for event ticket sale. The update will say that the "disclosures should be easily visible and clearly explained in the top 20% (above the fold) of any destination when reached via an ad."
Google Gemini Swag: Bag, T-Shirt, Jacket & More
Google has given some folks some new swag for its Gemini AI features, formerly known as Bard. Here are some photos of the Gemini bags, t-shirts and jackets.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Missing Google I/O - just so much easier covering it from my desk than at the event. Hope all the SEOs going have a blast!, Barry Schwartz on X
- I caught a Google test. Check out the posts on this listing; they're FB posts, not GBP posts. Can't see it again. Has anyone seen this?, Amy Mattison Toman on X
- Noticed a few changes on Google's local panel: Reviews now appear in a block card format with filter options. Both image/video and text reviews are displayed in this new format directly on the local panel, visible at the right, Shameem Adhikarath on X
- I work for the Google Search teams. Not the PR team. Also, I'll give you a little background here. Maybe you'll find it helpful, maybe not., Google SearchLiaison on X
- not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me. monday 10am PT., Sam Altman on X
- a page cannot both have a noindex robots meta tag and redirect. It can only be one or the other. - a page blocked by robots.txt will not be crawled, so Googleb, John Mueller on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Report: Alphabet still wants to acquire HubSpot
- Google Shopping Ads get conversion annotations
- How to leverage social search for effective on-site optimization
- How to navigate negative Glassdoor and Indeed company reviews
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Did You Know These Google Analytics Alternatives?, Analytics Insight
Industry & Business
- Big Tech regulatory crackdown spreads to Asia and Australia, Financial Times (Sub)
- Google layoffs in SF impact dozens, KRON4
- Sam Altman shoots down reports of search engine launch ahead of Google I/O, The Verge
- Apple Closes in on Deal With OpenAI to Put ChatGPT on iPhone, Bloomberg
- All About Googleplex, Google's Main HQ: Size, Cost; Other Offices, Business Insider
- An Ex-Google Employee Shares Layoff Indicators, Red Flags, Business Insider
- Microsoft to invest 4 billion euros in France, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
- 9 Local On-Page SEO Tips to Improve Rankings [+ Checklist], Semrush
- Google Maps makes it a little easier to find EV charging stations, 9to5Google
- Google Maps Pro: Would You Pay for Premium Features?, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Will Revamp Siri to Catch Up to Its Chatbot Competitors, New York Times
- OpenAI Develops AI Voice Assistant As It Chases Google, Apple, The Information
- Sketchy rumor says Apple Vision Pro 2 will be half the price, AppleInsider
- The Real Reason Google Keeps Changing the Pixel Camera Bar, Inverse
- Google Glass: Smart Glasses' History, What They Did, Why They Failed, Business Insider
SEO
- The Impact of Google’s Helpful Content Update (HCU) on Travel Publishers, Digitaloft
- JavaScript SEO - Comprehensive Guide For SEOs & Developers, SEOSLY
- Mastering SEO in a Customer-Centric World, Level343
PPC
- May product roundup, Microsoft Advertising
- What Google AdSense’s “Ad Intents” Format Means for Marketers, Lunio
Search Features
Other Search
- Google fixes fifth Chrome zero-day exploited in attacks this year, Bleeping Computer
- OpenAI confirms May 13 event for ChatGPT updates, 9to5Google
- Surge of new AI firms claim to offer hyperaccurate deepfake detection, The Washington Post
