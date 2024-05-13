Daily Search Forum Recap: May 13, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google explains the differences between algorithm updates, data refreshes and more - again. Google Search Console doesn't keep data for de-indexed URLs. Google lifted some of the manual actions over the site reputation abuse policy. Google said the video needs to be super obvious on the page for it to be a video page. Google Ads updated its disclosure policy for event ticket pages. Google I/O is tomorrow - I decided not to attend in person, it is just easier to cover at my desk.

Did You Know These Google Analytics Alternatives?, Analytics Insight

Google Search results could soon feature a Reddit-style comments section, Android Police

