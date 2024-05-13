Google Ads Updates Disclosure Policy For Event Ticket Sale

Google Ads will be modifying its disclosure policy for event ticket sale. The update will say that the "disclosures should be easily visible and clearly explained in the top 20% (above the fold) of any destination when reached via an ad."

Previously it said the disclosure does not necessarily need to be on the destination page when reached via an ad but any page.

This policy will be updated on June 10, 2024 on this page where it currently reads:

This disclosure should be easily visible and clearly explained in the top 20% (above the fold) of the reseller’s website, including the home page and any destination.

This disclosure must not be provided in a closable or hideable notification format, and the font must be equal to or bigger than the majority of the text on the page.

After June 10th it will be updated to read:

Disclosures should be easily visible and clearly explained in the top 20% (above the fold) of any destination when reached via an ad.

This disclosure must not be provided in a closable or hideable notification format and the font must be equal to or bigger than the majority of the text on the page.

Forum discussion at X.

 

