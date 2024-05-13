Google Search Console Doesn't Keep Data For Most De-Indexed Pages

May 13, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Expelling Paper Machine

Gary Illyes from Google said on LinkedIn that Google Search Console doesn't "keep (almost) any data for un/de-indexed." He added, "There's also an element of "what if the URL comes back", but that's less relevant."

This came up when Adam Gent "noticed that Google can drop the canonical data (both user-selected and Google-selected) for pages that were indexed and moved to "crawled - currently not indexed"," he wrote. He asked, "Is this a reporting error or does your index eventually just drop data points like the canonical metrics?"

Gary confirmed this is the case. Gary wrote, "We don't keep (almost) any data for un/de-indexed, this Search Console has nothing to show."

Adam Gent replied, "I've seen pages de-indexed with canonical data but my assumption is that at such a scale, it just takes time for the data to be slowly removed from the index for each page. Which is why some have data and others don't."

Gary responded to that saying, "I don't wanna go into the details cos it will confuse everyone and my grandmother unless I give even more context that will be equally confusing without some other context, but yeah, that's basically it. There's also an element of "what if the URL comes back", but that's less relevant."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Search Ranking Volatility, Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement &amp; Pichai On Search Quality - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Updates Disclosure Policy For Event Ticket Sale

May 13, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Doesn't Keep Data For Most De-Indexed Pages

May 13, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Lifts Some Site Reputation Abuse Policy Penalties

May 13, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google: Video Pages Need To Be Super-Obvious Video Play Pages

May 13, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 10, 2024

May 10, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Volatility, Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement, Pichai On Search Quality, HCU Recovery & More

May 10, 2024 - 8:01 am
Previous Story: Google Lifts Some Site Reputation Abuse Policy Penalties
Next Story: Google Ads Updates Disclosure Policy For Event Ticket Sale

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.