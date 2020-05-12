Daily Search Forum Recap: May 12, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google COVID-19 Posts Replacing Normal Google Posts

Tim Capper, a local SEO, said you should be aware that in many cases, if you post a Google Post using the COVID-19 update, then it will likely replace any other normal Google Posts you add. He said on Twitter "it would seem that COVID-19 post in GMB are replacing normal Google Posts. So the choice is - COVID Posts or Regular Posts"

Did you know that if you mark your business as temporarily closed in Google My Business that Google will remove the buttons on your listing to go to your web site or call your business? Amy Toman shard this on Twitter and this is something a lot of businesses have been using with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that the disavow tool was not created for negative SEO. He said "Not to put more fuel on the fire, but negative SEO is not a reason we have this tool -- and I honestly can't recall a situation where a site ever needed to do a disavow for that."

Google announced it is now testing curbside pickup labels in the local inventory ads in Google search. This should help increase business and sales for some retailers according to Google. The "curbside pickup badge to highlight contactless pickup availability," Google added.

A couple weeks after Bing Places added integration with GoFundMe, Google My Business follows suit and also integrates with GoFundMe for donation links in your Google local listing. Well, Google also added PayPal as another option. In addition, Google is also allowing you to link to sell gift cards from your Google local listing.

In February, Google got its hands on some new Persian rugs. Here is a photo from the Google Boulder office with one of those rugs. I found this on Instagram where they wrote

Leveraging your existing knowledge to create new content, Builtvisible

Google Play Store testing search filters to refine by top apps, 9to5Google

