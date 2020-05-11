Google: First Page Search Rankings Means You Are Doing Things Right

Danny Sullivan of Google said on Twitter that if your web pages are ranking on the first page for its relevant queries, then that means you are doing things right. Danny said "being on the first page is a sign you are indeed doing all the right and great things to have good content."

Danny added that rankings do change, so things can improve or get worse. He said "rankings do change often; the update itself takes more time to rollout," I believe he is referring to the May 2020 core update. "So you might see changes to come that might help you," he added.

Here are those tweets and more:

That means, those who are doing things right, should look forward to Google updates because it will just reward them. Those that saw their rankings decline, might not be doing something right.

