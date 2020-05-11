G Logo Wooden Door Logo In Tel Aviv Alley

Here is a new Google like photo but it is not from a real Google office. This is a G super logo carved into a door in some alley in Tel Aviv, Israel. Daniel Waisberg of Google shared the photo on Twitter and wondered if his Google badge would unlock the door.

He posted this photo on Twitter and wrote "Found this door in a Tel Aviv alley... I wonder if my badge would open it."

