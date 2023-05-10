Daily Search Forum Recap: May 10, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing Chat AI model improvements will improve Bing's core search algorithm, but maybe not always be synced. Google has finally commented on the huge drop in FAQ rich results. High quality content might be of low value to the web, said Google. Google is testing a show more button for people also ask. Google I/O is today, I will be posting the news immediately on Search Engine Land with a day after follow up on the Search Engine Roundtable, plus I posted a short video with my first impressions on YouTube (subscribe!).

