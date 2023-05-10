Daily Search Forum Recap: May 10, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing Chat AI model improvements will improve Bing's core search algorithm, but maybe not always be synced. Google has finally commented on the huge drop in FAQ rich results. High quality content might be of low value to the web, said Google. Google is testing a show more button for people also ask. Google I/O is today, I will be posting the news immediately on Search Engine Land with a day after follow up on the Search Engine Roundtable, plus I posted a short video with my first impressions on YouTube (subscribe!).
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bing Chat AI Improvements Will Improve Bing's Core Search Algorithm, But...
Did you know that some of the improvements being made to the Bing Chat AI models will lead to improvements to the Bing Search core ranking algorithms? Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing, said this on Twitter yesterday.
- Google Finally Unofficially Comments On Drop in FAQ Rich Results
Over the past month or so, we've been seeing a huge drop in the number of FAQ rich results Google has been displaying both on mobile search and now desktop. Google has not commented or said anything on the topic, that is until now.
- Google: High Quality Content Might Still Be Of Low Value To The Web
Google's John Mueller had one of his good oneliners again. He posted a reply on Twitter saying, "something can be high-quality content with a lot of information for users and still be of low value for the web."
- Google Tests "Show More" Button On People Also Ask
Google Search is testing adding a "show more" button on the "people also ask" section of its search results. When you click on the button, it will load more results underneath it.
- Google I/O Is Today - Watch The Keynote Here
Google I/O kicks off today and we are all expecting really big Google Search-related news today. Typically, I/O is focused on everything but core search but today, we are expecting the all-new search engine, Magi, and a bunch of new AI-focused search features.
- Fake Google Men's Clothing Designer Store
I don't buy lots of clothing but if I had to shop somewhere, I bet I could find some good deals at this Google Men's retail store. We have seen many examples over the years of stores, normally not in
Other Great Search Threads:
- max-image-preview:large How does google find large images?, Reddit
- In their quest for a more visual experience Bing is testing to show rich video results directly at the top of a SERP, Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon
- Google added new window in translator for look up in details for x word. Here is snap what I got in detail for CAT., Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- Google doesn't let you add or change the social media links on your Google Business Profile, but there are some sneaky ways to make it happen., Darren Shaw on Twitter
- I suspect there's also some confusion on sitelinks search box in general. Not all sites see it. You don't need any markup for it to be shown. You only need the markup if you want your "version" shown, should Google decide to show any sitelinks search box., John Mueller on Twitter
- UTM_source URLs indexed by Google, Reddit
- We announced many features last week for the new Bing but some of our best improvements are in fundamentals. We shipped a new prompt technique in Prometheus that generates richer, more relevant and better structured answers f, Jordi Ribas on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Amazon working on AI tools to generate videos, images for advertisers
- News content could vanish from Meta in Canada
- An SEO guide to nofollow, UGC and sponsored links
- 7 important YouTube Ads lessons you need to learn
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Building a GA4 Report in Looker Studio is Frustrating - Here's Why, Site Visibility
Industry & Business
- Microsoft's Satya Nadella Responds To Concerns About AI, Time
- The meaning of I/O: How Google's developer conference got its name, Google Blog
- Google is failing its post-Roe promise to protect abortion privacy, Washington Post
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to testify to Congress for first time, Washington Post
Links & Content Marketing
- The Art of Picky Link Building, The Upper Ranks
- How to Hire a Link Building Agency: A Step-by-Step Guide, Ahrefs
Local & Maps
- These iOS 17 Apple Maps upgrades might finally make you switch from Google Maps, TechRadar
- This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS, PhoneArena
Mobile & Voice
- Forget ChatGPT — Siri and Google Assistant do these 4 things better, Digital Trends
- Google I/O 2023 Will Highlight Generative AI and Ignore Google Assistant, Voicebot
- Pixel Fold fully revealed in star-studded Google x NBA ad [Gallery], 9to5Google
SEO
- 6 Things SEOs Must Know About Growth Planning, Rank Ranger
- How to Update Your Content for Google's Guidelines, Reputation X
- Schema App vs. Yext Schema Markup Solution – Key Differences, Schema App
- Yoast SEO 20.7: Keep track of cornerstones in Premium, Yoast
- Harnessing SEO for lead generation, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- How to Do an SEO Competitive Analysis, JumpFly
PPC
- Gmail Inbox Crowded With More Ads From Google Itself, Gizmodo
- Google Play now shows ads, events in search history, 9to5Google
- TikTok Search Ads: Five Things Marketers Need To Know, AdExchanger
Search Features
- How to Use Bing AI in Google Chrome, Make Use Of
Other Search
- Language models can explain neurons in language models, OpenAI
- My Test of 10 AI Content Detectors, Practical Ecommerce
- OpenAI ChatGPT vs Google Bard, Oncrawl
- Wendy’s, Google Train Next-Generation Order Taker: an AI Chatbot, Wall Street Journal
Feedback:
