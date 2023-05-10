Google Tests "Show More" Button On People Also Ask

May 10, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Woman Scrolling Phone With People

Google Search is testing adding a "show more" button on the "people also ask" section of its search results. When you click on the button, it will load more results underneath it. Normally, the people also ask does not have this "show more" button.

This was spotted by Punit who posted a video of this in action on Twitter. Here is a screenshot from his video, followed by the video itself:

click for full size

I don't mind this, with or without the show more button...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Finally Unofficially Comments On Drop in FAQ Rich Results
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus