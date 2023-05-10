Google Tests "Show More" Button On People Also Ask

Google Search is testing adding a "show more" button on the "people also ask" section of its search results. When you click on the button, it will load more results underneath it. Normally, the people also ask does not have this "show more" button.
This was spotted by Punit who posted a video of this in action on Twitter. Here is a screenshot from his video, followed by the video itself:
#NewTest— Punit (@Punit6008) May 3, 2023
Google Testing "Show more" option in "People also ask" section pic.twitter.com/pMkZJyzvVK
I don't mind this, with or without the show more button...
