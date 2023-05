I don't buy lots of clothing but if I had to shop somewhere, I bet I could find some good deals at this Google Men's retail store. We have seen many examples over the years of stores, normally not in the US, using the Google logo. Here is one more, although this one seems old too.

I spotted this on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.