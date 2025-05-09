Did you know that you can quickly add parameters to the end of your Google Search URL to see search results in a specific language and/or country? Yes, you can do this from the advanced search settings screen in Google Search but you can also append &hl=(languagecode) + &gl=(countrycode) URL parameters, if you want to save some clicks.

John Mueller from Google says he often does it this way. He posted on LinkedIn:

I use &hl=(languagecode) + &gl=(countrycode) URL parameters, but you can also use the advanced search settings (in "tools" / "suchfilter"). Using URL parameters is a bit weird, but you know it fits me.

Here are examples of this:

Italy in Italian:

Hebrew in Israel:

This obviously comes in handy when looking at results and how they perform in specific regions and languages.

Oh, and I bet there are tons of browser extensions that do this plus probably spoof your location in a specific region - if you want to get even fancier.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.