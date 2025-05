Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Did you know that you can quickly add parameters to the end of your Google Search URL to see search results in a specific language and/or country? Yes, you can do this from the advanced search settings screen in Google Search but you can also append &hl=(languagecode) + &gl=(countrycode) URL parameters, if you want to save some clicks.

John Mueller from Google says he often does it this way. He posted on LinkedIn:

I use &hl=(languagecode) + &gl=(countrycode) URL parameters, but you can also use the advanced search settings (in "tools" / "suchfilter"). Using URL parameters is a bit weird, but you know it fits me.

Here are examples of this:

Italy in Italian:

Hebrew in Israel:

This obviously comes in handy when looking at results and how they perform in specific regions and languages.

Oh, and I bet there are tons of browser extensions that do this plus probably spoof your location in a specific region - if you want to get even fancier.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.