Google AdSense announced that the Auto optimize feature is now configurable at the site level. Google moved it out of the Experiments section and made several improvements to Auto optimize.

Google wrote, "we've updated the Auto optimize feature so that you can now configure it at the site level."

Auto optimize lets Google run experiments on your ad format settings and automatically apply any improvements to your revenue or user experience. You'll be notified when experiments finish, and you can undo any changes made, as long as the underlying settings haven't changed since the experiment ended. If you'd like to review the results of the experiments first, you can choose to apply improvements manually instead.

These changes are rolling out over the next few weeks and when they hit, Google said they will apply your existing Auto optimize settings to all your sites. "For example, if you currently have "Auto optimize on", your sites will also Auto optimize turned on," Google explained.

Here is what Google said is new:

  • Auto optimize has moved from the Experiments page. You now manage Auto optimize experiments on the Ads page in your AdSense account.
  • You can control your Auto optimize settings at the site level. This means that for each of your sites you can choose whether to turn on Auto optimize.
  • Google changed the "Suggestions only" option into a checkbox called "Auto-apply experiment winner". Now, when you turn on Auto optimize, you can optionally allow Google to automatically apply the experiment winner for you.
  • Google added an "Auto optimize" column to the table of your sites on the Ads page so you can easily check which of your sites have Auto optimize turned on.
  • Going forward, when you add a new site to your AdSense site list, Auto optimize will be turned on with "Auto-apply experiment winner" selected, 50% traffic, and no blocked experiments by default. If you don't want to use Auto optimize on your new site, you can turn it off.

Forum discussion at X.

 

