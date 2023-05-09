Daily Search Forum Recap: May 9, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft Advertising launched new ads for AI chat features. Microsoft said it can't throw enough GPUs at Bing Chat to keep up with the demand. Bing Chat AI models can be updated three times per year. Google Ads is rolling out Business Profile conversion actions and new chat features, maybe. Google Maps can show an address in two different languages. A reminder, tomorrow is Google I/O - expect big things.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.