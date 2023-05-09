Daily Search Forum Recap: May 9, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft Advertising launched new ads for AI chat features. Microsoft said it can't throw enough GPUs at Bing Chat to keep up with the demand. Bing Chat AI models can be updated three times per year. Google Ads is rolling out Business Profile conversion actions and new chat features, maybe. Google Maps can show an address in two different languages. A reminder, tomorrow is Google I/O - expect big things.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Microsoft Advertising Ads For AI Chat Solutions
    Microsoft Advertising announced a new ad solution for AI-powered chat experiences and solutions. Microsoft said this is a new way to help monetize online services, apps, and publishers monetize chat platforms.
  • Microsoft: Bing Chat AI Models May Be Updated Three Times Per Year
    Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing Search, said on Twitter that Bing Chat's various AI models take months to train and thus you might see updated models released to the public maybe three-times per year.
  • Microsoft: Bing Chat Growing Faster Than Servers Can Handle
    Microsoft Bing Chat is growing so fast that the team can't add enough GPUs fast enough to keep up with the growth. This leads to some Bing Chat experiences being slow and a bit laggy. But Microsoft is aware and hopes to be able to improve here.
  • Google Business Profile Conversion Actions & Chats In Google Ads
    Anthony Higman shared a couple new Google Ads and Google Business Profile items yesterday on Twitter. One on Google Business Profile conversion actions within Google Ads and the other are chat details in Google Ads.
  • Google Maps With Addresses In Multiple Languages
    Google can show your business address in more than one language within Google Maps and the Google local search results. So if you have a hotel, Google might be able to show the address both in English and the local language, like French in our example below.
  • Bing Search Technology Center In Hyderabad
    Here is a photo Jordi Ribas, Microsoft CVP, Head of Engineering and Product for Bing, shared a few weeks ago when he visited India. He went to the Bing Search Technology Center in Hyderabad and snapp

