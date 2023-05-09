Here is a photo Jordi Ribas, Microsoft CVP, Head of Engineering and Product for Bing, shared a few weeks ago when he visited India. He went to the Bing Search Technology Center in Hyderabad and snapped this photo of the team there.

He said on Twitter, "I recently visited the Search Technology Center in Hyderabad and the Microsoft WebXT R&D Hub in Barcelona. The trips were rather quick, but it's great getting to connect in person! These teams have been instrumental in the exciting advancements we've been bringing to Bing."

