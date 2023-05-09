Google Business Profile Conversion Actions & Chats In Google Ads

Anthony Higman shared a couple new Google Ads and Google Business Profile items yesterday on Twitter. One on Google Business Profile conversion actions within Google Ads and the other are chat details in Google Ads.

Totally honest, I have no idea if this is new, but Anthony Higman knows this stuff way better than I do, so here is what he posted.

Here are screenshots he posted on Twitter of Google Business Profile conversion actions within Google Ads.

"Wont be used to optimize bidding and campaign performance".... Yet.....YET! pic.twitter.com/gCRViEr9Tq — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) May 8, 2023

And here is the Chats in Google Ads. Anthony wrote on Twitter, "Anyone know what "chats" are in Google ads? "How many people have messaged your business using a Google forwarding number" Is this why call extensions have been all jacked up for the last few months? There is no information on page, it just takes you to automated assets.

Have you noticed these additions and changes?

Forum discussion at Twitter.