Google Maps With Addresses In Multiple Languages

Google can show your business address in more than one language within Google Maps and the Google local search results. So if you have a hotel, Google might be able to show the address both in English and the local language, like French in our example below.

This was spotted by Stefan Somborac who noticed this on a hotel listing located on the outskirts of Montreal, Canada, where both languages are common, he said. He posted this on Twitter:

As you can see from the screenshot, Google is showing the address both in French and English.

When he dug into the Google Business Profile to edit the hotel listing, he was given the option to change each, in each language. He said, "Using "Suggest an edit" on Google Maps, business owners (or any Maps user) can add variations of a business name in multiple languages. However, Google doesn't show all the translations simultaneously, just the one that matches the user's language settings." "From Canada + English language, "Suggest an edit" on a restaurant in Paris offers an English name field," he added.

Darren Shaw was able to replicate it for a location in Spain:

Oh, cool. Yes, I can see that for a restaurant in Spain.

and if I change the default language in Google's search settings to Polish, I can specify a Place name in Polish too. pic.twitter.com/lSlmDjzg6Q — Darren Shaw (@DarrenShaw_) May 8, 2023

Just to be clear, you were able to edit languages of your address for a while but the display is new.

