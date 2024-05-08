Daily Search Forum Recap: May 8, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing Search tests clearer distinction between organic and paid ads. Google says having "News" in your name is not bad. Microsoft Advertising Bing Ads adds carbon neutral label. Google Product reviews have summary labels. Google updated its local business profiles reviews page.
Bing Tests Clear Distinction Between Free & Paid Search Results
Microsoft's disclosure of search ads on Bing has not been the greatest, honestly, in many cases, worse than Google's disclosures. Recently, however, Bing has been testing a clearer distinction between its ads and organic free listings.
Google Product Review Summary Labels Snippet
Google is now showing these short summaries of reviews by placing a label over the review with one or a few words. So the labels might show "low quality," "compact," "lightweight," "performs well" and so on.
Google Local Business Profile Reviews Listings Updated
Google has updated the page where you view, reply and report reviews for your Google Business Profile listing. Joy Hawkins spotted the change and she says it seems to be live, personally, I think I still see the old version.
Google: Having News In Your Site Name Is Fine
Here is a new SEO myth I have not heard before... Someone said that using the word "news" in your site's name is bad for SEO and Google ranking. John Mueller from Google said it is not, it is fine to use "news" in your site name.
Bing Ads Carbon Neutral Label Goes Green
Microsoft Advertising, the ads you see in Bing, have these "Marketing with Purpose Attributes" ad labels with carbon-neutral labels. Those labels used to be gray, but now Bing has them in a dark green, which makes them way more visible.
Black Girls Code Event For Girl Scouts At Google NYC
Google hosted a Black Girls Code event for some Girl Scouts in the Google New York City office. Here is one of many photos I found of the April event on Instagram.
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google is not about blue links, says ex-CEO Eric Schmidt
- Meta launches AI-powered ad creativity tools
- Report: 64% of technical SEOs believe AI isn’t a job security threat
- Unpacking Google’s 2024 E-E-A-T Knowledge Graph update
- Google hides search results count under tools section
- How an ecommerce site increased commercial monthly organic traffic from 37K to 210K
