Daily Search Forum Recap: May 8, 2024

May 8, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing Search tests clearer distinction between organic and paid ads. Google says having "News" in your name is not bad. Microsoft Advertising Bing Ads adds carbon neutral label. Google Product reviews have summary labels. Google updated its local business profiles reviews page.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Bing Tests Clear Distinction Between Free & Paid Search Results
    Microsoft's disclosure of search ads on Bing has not been the greatest, honestly, in many cases, worse than Google's disclosures. Recently, however, Bing has been testing a clearer distinction between its ads and organic free listings.
  • Google Product Review Summary Labels Snippet
    Google is now showing these short summaries of reviews by placing a label over the review with one or a few words. So the labels might show "low quality," "compact," "lightweight," "performs well" and so on.
  • Google Local Business Profile Reviews Listings Updated
    Google has updated the page where you view, reply and report reviews for your Google Business Profile listing. Joy Hawkins spotted the change and she says it seems to be live, personally, I think I still see the old version.
  • Google: Having News In Your Site Name Is Fine
    Here is a new SEO myth I have not heard before... Someone said that using the word "news" in your site's name is bad for SEO and Google ranking. John Mueller from Google said it is not, it is fine to use "news" in your site name.
  • Bing Ads Carbon Neutral Label Goes Green
    Microsoft Advertising, the ads you see in Bing, have these "Marketing with Purpose Attributes" ad labels with carbon-neutral labels. Those labels used to be gray, but now Bing has them in a dark green, which makes them way more visible.
  • Black Girls Code Event For Girl Scouts At Google NYC
    Google hosted a Black Girls Code event for some Girl Scouts in the Google New York City office. Here is one of many photos I found of the April event on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google March Core Update Done, HCU Recoveries, Site Reputation Abuse &amp; AI Topics - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 8, 2024

May 8, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Bing Ads

Bing Tests Clear Distinction Between Free & Paid Search Results

May 8, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Having News In Your Site Name Is Fine

May 8, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Bing Ads Carbon Neutral Label Goes Green

May 8, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Product Review Summary Labels Snippet

May 8, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Local Business Profile Reviews Listings Updated

May 8, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Bing Tests Clear Distinction Between Free & Paid Search Results

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.