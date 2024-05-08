Google: Having News In Your Site Name Is Fine

May 8, 2024
Google News Broadcast

Here is a new SEO myth I have not heard before... Someone said that using the word "news" in your site's name is bad for SEO and Google ranking. John Mueller from Google said it is not, it is fine to use "news" in your site name.

This question came up deep inside a Google Webmaster Help thread where Mike Hardaker from Mountain Weekly News said he was told, "I can't have the word "news" in my site name?"

John Mueller from Google replied, "From Search's point of view, it's fine to have "news" in the site name."

So there you have it, another SEO myth squashed.

I mean, there are tons of news sites with "news" in their name. CBS News, ABC News, and all those local news channels...

Forum discussion at Google Webmaster Help.

 

Google March Core Update Done, HCU Recoveries, Site Reputation Abuse &amp; AI Topics - YouTube
Bing Ads

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Having News In Your Site Name Is Fine

Bing Ads

Google

Google Maps

