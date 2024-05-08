Google is now showing these short summaries of reviews by placing a label over the review with one or a few words. So the labels might show "low quality," "compact," "lightweight," "performs well" and so on.

I spotted this via Khushal Bherwani who posted some examples on X, I was able to replicate it, so first is my example:

Here are more examples:

🆕 Google is testing a one-word review at the product overlay's top inside section. pic.twitter.com/H4pxDRZMok — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) May 6, 2024

We have seen similar review summary cards before in other areas. This may be new or I just didn't notice because it is so deep inside the product results.

Forum discussion at X.