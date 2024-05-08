Google Product Review Summary Labels Snippet

Google is now showing these short summaries of reviews by placing a label over the review with one or a few words. So the labels might show "low quality," "compact," "lightweight," "performs well" and so on.

I spotted this via Khushal Bherwani who posted some examples on X, I was able to replicate it, so first is my example:

Google Product Review Summary Box Answer

Here are more examples:

We have seen similar review summary cards before in other areas. This may be new or I just didn't notice because it is so deep inside the product results.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Product Review Summary Labels Snippet

