Daily Search Forum Recap: May 7, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google held another web creator summit and there is an excellent write-up from one of the seven creators on that event. Google Ads launched AI Max for search campaigns. Google is testing a large sponsored results header for search results. Google is testing moving the results count in the tools drop down menu. Google ads sitelinks tests images in the carousel. Google Merchant Center has new event promotions.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Held Another Google Creator Summit - This Time In D.C.
    Google held another Google Creator Summit where they invited 7 creators on a fully paid expense trip to their Washington, D.C. office to spend the first two days in some larger Small Business Summit and then day three with Danny Sullivan, Paul Haahr and I believe HJ Kim from the Google Search team.
  • Google Ads New AI Max For Search Campaigns
    Google has announced a new Google Ads search campaign feature named AI Max. Google says AI Max for Search campaigns is a "new, one-click feature suite" that brings you a "suite of targeting and creative enhancements" of "the best of Google AI to your Search campaigns."
  • Google Search Tests Moving About Results Count Within Tools Menu
    Google is testing moving the about results text, where it shows the count of results, to within the search tools menu. So when you click on "Tools" under the search bar, you may find the "about results" section.
  • Google Search Results Page With Large Sponsored Results Ad Grouping
    Google is testing showing a large "Sponsored results" header in the search results that can lead to more search results and grouping various Google search ads together.
  • Google Ads Tests Sitelinks Carousels With Images
    Google is testing showing images within the sitelinks carousel in Google Ads and sponsored results. We've seen images in sitelinks before, numerous times, but here is a version of them in the ads extension.
  • New Google Merchant Center Event Promotion
    Google has a "new feature," as it labeled it, within Google Merchant Center, for event promotions. This allows you to promote an event, such as a sale, promotion or occasion, that may help you sell product.
  • Goats Mowing Google's Bayview Lawn
    Google sometimes uses animals, like sheep, to mow its lawn. We've seen it before, but here is a new photo of tons of goats (I think) chewing up the grass by the Google Bayview office in California.

