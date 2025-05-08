Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Lagging Again

Google Analytics real time reporting seems to be lagging again this morning. I woke up to a ton of complaints on social about the real time reporting reports in GA4 are simply not working as expected.

We saw this same thing / or a similar thing, just a few weeks ago and now it is happening again.

The complaints at started at around 3am ET this morning.

Here are some of the complaints:

Here is a sample GA4 real time chart:

Ga4 Real Time

There are also a number of complaints in the Google Analytics Help Forums.

So if you are seeing concerning numbers in your GA4 real time reports, you are not alone...

Forum discussion at Google Analytics Help Forums.

 

