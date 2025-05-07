Google is testing showing images within the sitelinks carousel in Google Ads and sponsored results. We've seen images in sitelinks before, numerous times, but here is a version of them in the ads extension. There was a variation of this back a few years ago.

This was spotted by Arpan Banerjee who shared this screenshot on X - I am honestly not sure if this is new, it kind of looks familiar but I am not sure:

Have you seen these before? Do you think they add to the ad? I suspect so?

Forum discussion at X.