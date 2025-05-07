(Not) New Google Merchant Center Event Promotion

Google Ads

Google has a "new feature," as it labeled it, within Google Merchant Center, for event promotions. This allows you to promote an event, such as a sale, promotion or occasion, that may help you sell product.

UPDATE: It is not new, covered this before.

Google describes this promotion as, "An event is shown across Google on Search and Google Shopping results that aren't product-specific. It can help you reach more customers by displaying your event (a sale, promotion, occasion, etc.)."

This was spotted by Arpan Banerjee who posted a screenshot of this screen within Google Merchant Center on LinkedIn:

Arpan wrote:

Create promotional events (like a sale, holiday offer, or category-based deal)

Reach more customers on Google Search & Shopping—even if the promo isn't tied to a specific product

Upload promotional images to make your sale pop

Optional product categories help refine visibility & avoid disapproval

This opens up a whole new layer of flexibility for running seasonal or brand-wide campaigns!

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

