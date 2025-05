Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google has a "new feature," as it labeled it, within Google Merchant Center, for event promotions. This allows you to promote an event, such as a sale, promotion or occasion, that may help you sell product.

UPDATE: It is not new, covered this before.

Google describes this promotion as, "An event is shown across Google on Search and Google Shopping results that aren't product-specific. It can help you reach more customers by displaying your event (a sale, promotion, occasion, etc.)."

This was spotted by Arpan Banerjee who posted a screenshot of this screen within Google Merchant Center on LinkedIn:

Arpan wrote:

Create promotional events (like a sale, holiday offer, or category-based deal) Reach more customers on Google Search & Shopping—even if the promo isn't tied to a specific product Upload promotional images to make your sale pop Optional product categories help refine visibility & avoid disapproval This opens up a whole new layer of flexibility for running seasonal or brand-wide campaigns!

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.