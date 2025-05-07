Google has a "new feature," as it labeled it, within Google Merchant Center, for event promotions. This allows you to promote an event, such as a sale, promotion or occasion, that may help you sell product.
UPDATE: It is not new, covered this before.
Google describes this promotion as, "An event is shown across Google on Search and Google Shopping results that aren't product-specific. It can help you reach more customers by displaying your event (a sale, promotion, occasion, etc.)."
This was spotted by Arpan Banerjee who posted a screenshot of this screen within Google Merchant Center on LinkedIn:
Arpan wrote:
Create promotional events (like a sale, holiday offer, or category-based deal)
Reach more customers on Google Search & Shopping—even if the promo isn't tied to a specific product
Upload promotional images to make your sale pop
Optional product categories help refine visibility & avoid disapproval
This opens up a whole new layer of flexibility for running seasonal or brand-wide campaigns!
