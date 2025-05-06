Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2025

May 6, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing showing AI Overviews for site commands. Google Business Profiles is sending out emails about information edit rejections. News publishers from Brazil are complaining big time about Google Discover. Google's popular products with video and article reviews can show content from 55 years ago. Google Ads is testing a new ad group interface. Google's before and after search operators are still in beta, six years later. And Jerry Dischler, the former Google Ads boss, is leaving Google.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Site Commands Display AI Overviews
    Here is a weird one - doing a site command and Google presenting an AI Overview summary of the results. In this case, the AI Overview was dead wrong - which is not all that uncommon - but why show an AI Overview here?
  • Google Business Profiles Information Edit Rejection Notice
    Google is now sending emails to business owners when a Google Business Profile information edit was rejected. The email subject line says "A recent information edit was rejected," and then it tells you more details on why and allows you to read the policy and then appeal the decision.
  • Brazilian Publishers Not Happy With Google & Discover
    For the past week or so, news publishers from Brazil have not been happy with Google. It seems that Google Discover is broken for a lot of Brazilians, showing irrelevant content to users and searchers, and not showing content from the typical publishers based in Brazil.
  • Google Popular Products With Video & Content Reviews (Some 55 Years Old)
    We've seen variations of Google's popular products section in the search results show both article and video content reviews. But now we are seeing another format for it, one that even links to laptop reviews from 55 years ago, a good ten years before the Osborne 1 hit shelves.
  • Google Ads Tests New Ad Group Interface For Search Campaigns
    Google is testing a new ad groups interface for the Google Ads Search campaigns console. This seems to be a simpler interface with fewer options than the current version.
  • Jerry Dischler, Former Google Ads Boss, Leaving Google After Almost 20 Years
    Jerry Dischler, the almost 20 year Google executive, is reportedly leaving Google a year and a half after he stepped down from that position. Jerry Dischler was involved in a lot of the Department of Justice negativity around Google's ad business, which may or may not be related to him stepping down in 2023 and now reportedly leaving Google in 2025.
  • Google before: & after: Operators Still In Beta Six Years Later
    Six years ago, Google dropped some of its search tools date filters and then added new operators for before: and after: that let you filter content by specific dates. Well, six years later, that feature is still in beta.
  • Gemini Academy Pouch
    Google gave out these Gemini Academy pouches at a Google Education event in the Google Chicago office recently. What is in the pouch, that is a mystery, maybe Gemini knows?

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2025

May 6, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Site Commands Display AI Overviews

May 6, 2025 - 7:55 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Information Edit Rejection Notice

May 6, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Brazilian Publishers Not Happy With Google & Discover

May 6, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Popular Products With Video & Content Reviews (Some 55 Years Old)

May 6, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests New Ad Group Interface For Search Campaigns

May 6, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Site Commands Display AI Overviews

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.