Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing showing AI Overviews for site commands. Google Business Profiles is sending out emails about information edit rejections. News publishers from Brazil are complaining big time about Google Discover. Google's popular products with video and article reviews can show content from 55 years ago. Google Ads is testing a new ad group interface. Google's before and after search operators are still in beta, six years later. And Jerry Dischler, the former Google Ads boss, is leaving Google.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Site Commands Display AI Overviews
Here is a weird one - doing a site command and Google presenting an AI Overview summary of the results. In this case, the AI Overview was dead wrong - which is not all that uncommon - but why show an AI Overview here?
-
Google Business Profiles Information Edit Rejection Notice
Google is now sending emails to business owners when a Google Business Profile information edit was rejected. The email subject line says "A recent information edit was rejected," and then it tells you more details on why and allows you to read the policy and then appeal the decision.
-
Brazilian Publishers Not Happy With Google & Discover
For the past week or so, news publishers from Brazil have not been happy with Google. It seems that Google Discover is broken for a lot of Brazilians, showing irrelevant content to users and searchers, and not showing content from the typical publishers based in Brazil.
-
Google Popular Products With Video & Content Reviews (Some 55 Years Old)
We've seen variations of Google's popular products section in the search results show both article and video content reviews. But now we are seeing another format for it, one that even links to laptop reviews from 55 years ago, a good ten years before the Osborne 1 hit shelves.
-
Google Ads Tests New Ad Group Interface For Search Campaigns
Google is testing a new ad groups interface for the Google Ads Search campaigns console. This seems to be a simpler interface with fewer options than the current version.
-
Jerry Dischler, Former Google Ads Boss, Leaving Google After Almost 20 Years
Jerry Dischler, the almost 20 year Google executive, is reportedly leaving Google a year and a half after he stepped down from that position. Jerry Dischler was involved in a lot of the Department of Justice negativity around Google's ad business, which may or may not be related to him stepping down in 2023 and now reportedly leaving Google in 2025.
-
Google before: & after: Operators Still In Beta Six Years Later
Six years ago, Google dropped some of its search tools date filters and then added new operators for before: and after: that let you filter content by specific dates. Well, six years later, that feature is still in beta.
-
Gemini Academy Pouch
Google gave out these Gemini Academy pouches at a Google Education event in the Google Chicago office recently. What is in the pouch, that is a mystery, maybe Gemini knows?
Other Great Search Threads:
- Anecdotally, I find responses from APIs vary from what web UIs show, and there are now so many models, settings (& price-points :-/) to iterate through for both. It's cool to see folks take a stab at tracking, and I'm curious how it will pa, John Mueller on Bluesky
- Google Gemini is really stepping up its game, Similarweb on X
- One upon a time, it would have been interesting, fruitful, perhaps even fun to have a discussion on this topic (sitewide vs pages, or generally meta discussions) publicly online., John Mueller on Bluesky
- SEO News: I've now started to gain access to the new 'Brand' tab in GMC Next for more accounts to manage how they appear in search results. The report seems to have evolved a little since the initial announcement last month, featur, Brodie Clark on X
- Interesting little edit in OpenAI's doc for how Shopping results are selected. Previously said that "...some reviewers or raters may have received compensation" but was removed 👀 Still doesn't read great though – should now b, SERP Alert on X
- This is not a new studio, it’s an initiative driven by our Platforms & Devices team which includes Android. We’re working with Range to assist the creative community in integrating cutting-edge technologies an, News from Google on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- How to test UGC and EGC ads in Meta campaigns
- PPC tracking: How to eliminate duplicate conversions
- 6 SEO tests to help improve traffic, engagement, and conversions
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google Gets Into the Movie and TV Business to Boost Its Cool Factor, Business Insider
- Google Unit Awards Data-Center Contract to Malaysia’s Gamuda, Bloomberg
- OpenAI Restructuring: Microsoft Is Key Holdout of Plan, Bloomberg
- OpenAI says nonprofit retain control of company, bowing to pressure, CNBC
- Republican AGs launch probe into Google, Apple over Chinese apps, Fox Business
- U.S. seeks breakup of Google's ad-tech products after judge finds illegal monopoly, Reuters
- US Seeks Forced Sale of Google Ad Tech Products After Monopoly Ruling, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- 10 Tips for Writing Awesome Website Content in 2025, Semrush
- Link-Busters Reports its Three Billionth 'Pirate' URL to Google Search, TorrentFreak
- The Ultimate Guide to Buying Backlinks in 2025, The Upper Ranks
Local & Maps
- One of Apple Maps’ best recent features borrows from the Notes app, 9to5Mac
- This Is Why Google Maps Is Better: Apple Maps Still Warns of Cameras Disabled for Months, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- 6 Google Home smart home automations to try, Google Blog
- Apple files appeal to wrest back control of its App Store, The Verge
- Apple Plans iPhone Release Schedule Shakeup, New Styles, The Information
- Apple’s Make-or-Break Moment With Tariffs, AI, Google Deal, Epic Games Lawsuit, Bloomberg
- China launch for Apple Intelligence delayed to iOS 18.6, AppleInsider
- Gemini is catching up to ChatGPT with multi-image uploads, Android Authority
- Google AI Mode working on its own ‘Live’ camera, screen mode , 9to5Google
- Google accidentally reveals details about its new Android design language, Material 3 Expressive, TechCrunch
SEO
- Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) Is The New SEO, Graphite
- Get Your Products on ChatGPT Shopping, Practical Ecommerce
- Google Thumbs Nose at Webmasters Amid Antitrust Conviction, Search Engine World
- Is it safe? Does Google’s evolving view of auto-translated content, and lack of action with Reddit's AI translations, open the floodgates for site owners?, GSQI
- Nerding Out on SEO with Jono Alderson, Advanced Web Ranking
- SEO Tasks to Boost Your Site‘s Performance and Usability, Semrush
PPC
- Google NewFront: Rethink CTV beyond streaming with Display & Video 360, Google Blog
- Google Tells Advertisers To Forget The Funnel And Buy More CTV Ads, AdExchanger
- How to Do a PPC Keyword Gap Analysis, WordStream
- Optimize IMA Android monetization with faster loading, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Update to the 2025 Google Ads API release schedule, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Video: Why the Product ID Attribute Matters More Than You Think in Google Merchant Center, ZATO Marketing
- Google Testing Verified Badge in Search Results Again, PPC News Feed
- Phone Verification Disappeared From Google Merchant Center, PPC News Feed
- What Google, the DOJ are proposing for ad tech antitrust remedies, Digiday
Search Features
- AI-Fueled Spiritual Delusions Are Destroying Human Relationships, Rolling Stone
- Semrush Report: AI Overviews’ Impact on Search in 2025, Semrush
Other Search
- A.I. Hallucinations Are Getting Worse, Even as New Systems Become More Powerful, New York Times
- Google Isn’t the Only Game in Town—Try These 5 Search Alternatives, Lifewire
- Meta AI is a creepier version of ChatGPT. Here’s how to protect your privacy., Washington Post
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.