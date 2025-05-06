Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing showing AI Overviews for site commands. Google Business Profiles is sending out emails about information edit rejections. News publishers from Brazil are complaining big time about Google Discover. Google's popular products with video and article reviews can show content from 55 years ago. Google Ads is testing a new ad group interface. Google's before and after search operators are still in beta, six years later. And Jerry Dischler, the former Google Ads boss, is leaving Google.

