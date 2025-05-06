We've seen variations of Google's popular products section in the search results show both article and video content reviews. But now we are seeing another format for it, one that even links to laptop reviews from 55 years ago, a good ten years before the Osborne 1 hit shelves.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared a video of this in action on X - so while the review content is newish, this format may be new.

The big thing that caught our attention was that the content was from 55 years ago. This was like 11 years before the first real laptop was introduced and 12 years before PC Mag, the publication below, was started:

Here is what I see:

Of course, we know Google gets these dates wrong from time to time, so it is fun poking fun.

Forum discussion at X.