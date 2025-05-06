Google Popular Products With Video & Content Reviews (Some 55 Years Old)

May 6, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Old Google Laptop

We've seen variations of Google's popular products section in the search results show both article and video content reviews. But now we are seeing another format for it, one that even links to laptop reviews from 55 years ago, a good ten years before the Osborne 1 hit shelves.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who shared a video of this in action on X - so while the review content is newish, this format may be new.

The big thing that caught our attention was that the content was from 55 years ago. This was like 11 years before the first real laptop was introduced and 12 years before PC Mag, the publication below, was started:

Google Popular Products Article Video 55 Years Old

Here is what I see:

Google Popular Products Mobile

Of course, we know Google gets these dates wrong from time to time, so it is fun poking fun.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2025

May 6, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Site Commands Display AI Overviews

May 6, 2025 - 7:55 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Information Edit Rejection Notice

May 6, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Brazilian Publishers Not Happy With Google & Discover

May 6, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Popular Products With Video & Content Reviews (Some 55 Years Old)

May 6, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests New Ad Group Interface For Search Campaigns

May 6, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Tests New Ad Group Interface For Search Campaigns
Next Story: Brazilian Publishers Not Happy With Google & Discover

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.