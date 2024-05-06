Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says sites hit by the old helpful content update can recover and even grow, but it takes a lot of effort. Statcounter updated its search engine market share data to show Google really didn't lose huge share. Google said it will remove its link disavow tool, eventually. Google is testing showing only local listings for nearby queries. Google Gemini has stopped linking to sources. Google SGE recommends you drink urine to pass kidney stones quickly.

