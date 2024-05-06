Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says sites hit by the old helpful content update can recover and even grow, but it takes a lot of effort. Statcounter updated its search engine market share data to show Google really didn't lose huge share. Google said it will remove its link disavow tool, eventually. Google is testing showing only local listings for nearby queries. Google Gemini has stopped linking to sources. Google SGE recommends you drink urine to pass kidney stones quickly.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google: Sites Hit By The Old Helpful Content Update Can Recover & Grow
Google's John Mueller said again this morning that sites hit by the old September helpful content update or even new core updates can recovery. He said on X and on LinkedIn that it is possible to recover but it is not a simple change you can tweak on your website, but rather it takes a lot of effort, over time, to recover.
-
Statcounter Fixes Search Engine Market Share Data After Incorrectly Showing Google Lost Share
Over the past week, many have been windblown by Statcounter reporting that Google lost significant market share in the US and worldwide from March to April 2024. It turns out it was some sort of reporting bug and Statcounter has updated the data over the weekend.
-
Google Will Remove Its Disavow Link Tool At Some Point
Google's John Mueller said on X that he believes Google will remove the disavow link tool "at some point" in the future. Bing dropped the disavow links tool from Bing Webmaster Tools in September 2023 and I suspect Google will also drop it from Google Search Console.
-
Google Gemini Stops Linking To Most Sources?
A year ago, Google Gemini (formerly known as Bard) began linking to sources as citations and we rejoiced. Well, it looks like in most cases, Gemini has stopped linking to sources. I believe this started about a week or so ago but I am not sure on the timing.
-
Google Search Tests Showing Only Local Listing For Near Me Queries
Google Search seems to be testing showing only local listings from Google Business Profiles for many "near me" types of queries. So when you search for [dentist near me] or [indian food near me] and so on, you only get local listings and no web search results.
-
Google SGE Says Drink Urine To Pass Kidney Stones Quickly
The new AI advanced version of Google Search, aka Google SGE or Search Generative Experience, provides wicked smart AI answers to your queries. And if you ask it how to pass kidney stones quickly, Google will tell you to drink at least two quarts of urine every 24 hours.
-
Ask Jeeves Frozen In Carbonite
Remember Ask Jeeves from the OG search days in the early 2000s? Well, here he is frozen in carbonite, at least according to this Reddit post. I am not sure if this is a real Ask Jeeves statue or just someone who thinks it looks like one.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I don’t know where that number came from. This page has more on our approach to compliance https://t.co/uNWOb4BpxH which has been to conduct reviews of sites and apps that use our advertising services since, AdsLiaison on X
- Microsoft Bing states that buying links is "a valid marketing strategy," while Google continues t..., Solespire Marcus on Threads
- I can't give you legal advice, but some folks use the DMCA for similar issues. The DMCA is per-page, and you can send such notices to search engines, hosters, site-owners. https://support.google.com/legal/troubleshooter/1114905?hl=en has a trouble-shoote, John Mueller on X
- It's your site - you get to decide what you want to publish and - essentially - stand for. It doesn't matter if it's from UGC or GenAI, you're the one publishing it. Put your best foot forward., John Mueller on X
- We've made it easier to use imported user data with audiences. Now, data you upload, joined via either user ID or client ID can be used to qualify users for your #GA4 audiences right away, without them needing to visit you, Google Analytics on X
- Well, looks like Sports Illustrated JUST completely took down its /showcase directory (https://t.co/ThPTgPTp1Z) in prep for Cinco De Mayo! (Within the last day or so?) They were impacted in Sep '23 and began seeing an uptick in, Vlad Rappoport on X
- Department of Justice has now posted its hundreds of great slides from closing arguments. I’ll share 13 slides that tell story imho captured by this list. First, if search defaults don’t matter, why pay approx $30B, 40% of revenu, Jason Kint on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google’s huge search market share loss wasn’t real: Data revised
- Google unveils new ways to reach streaming audiences
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Retail Trends Masterclass: Consumer behavior is changing, is your marketing?
- 3 key observations about the Google March 2024 core update
- Google expands Performance Max to online marketplaces
- Localized SERPs: Winning traffic and leads with service area pages
- Effort shaming: Balancing work ethic and burnout in marketing
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Bill Gates Is Still Pulling Strings at Microsoft, Overseeing AI Ideas, Business Insider
- Google search raters like me lack fair wages, benefits, Fortune
- Thompson Center Chicago demolition begins, NBC Chicago
- Google and DOJ attorneys begin closing antitrust arguments, Digiday
Links & Content Marketing
- 11x Content: Reimagining 10x Content in the Post-HCU Era, Ethan Lazuk
- Backlink Strategies: Local vs National vs International, Leve
- Google Is Backing A National Approach To US Privacy Compliance, AdExchanger
Local & Maps
- Google Maps redesign back in testing on Android [Gallery], 9to5Google
- Google's new Maps update brings UI changes that really make sense, Android Police
- Google Maps vs. Waze: Users Love One, Hate the Other, AutoEvolution
- The AI Gadget That Can Make Your Life Better—and Two That Definitely Won’t, Wall Street Journal
- 9 essential Google Maps tips for your Summer road trip, Tom's Guide
- How to Respond To Negative Reviews: 6 Best Practices, Semrush
Mobile & Voice
- Apple iPad Event 2024: New iPad Pro, Air, Magic Keyboard, Pencil Coming May 7, Bloomberg
- Global Smartphone Market Grows 6% YoY in Q1 2024; Revenue Reaches Highest Level in a First Quarter, Counterpoint
SEO
- What Is Google Clamping Down On? Spring 2024 Updates — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Harnessing ChatGPT for SEO Automation: A Beginner-Friendly Tutorial, Women in Tech SEO
- Influencer marketing & SEO for evergreen campaigns, Wix SEO Hub
- The Most Common JavaScript Issues on News Sites, SEO for Google News
PPC
- New consent requirements for traffic in Switzerland, Google AdSense Help
- 5 Steps You Should Take Before Using Broad Match Keywords, Adalysis
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.