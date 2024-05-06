Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2024

May 6, 2024 - 4:00 pm 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says sites hit by the old helpful content update can recover and even grow, but it takes a lot of effort. Statcounter updated its search engine market share data to show Google really didn't lose huge share. Google said it will remove its link disavow tool, eventually. Google is testing showing only local listings for nearby queries. Google Gemini has stopped linking to sources. Google SGE recommends you drink urine to pass kidney stones quickly.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Sites Hit By The Old Helpful Content Update Can Recover & Grow
    Google's John Mueller said again this morning that sites hit by the old September helpful content update or even new core updates can recovery. He said on X and on LinkedIn that it is possible to recover but it is not a simple change you can tweak on your website, but rather it takes a lot of effort, over time, to recover.
  • Statcounter Fixes Search Engine Market Share Data After Incorrectly Showing Google Lost Share
    Over the past week, many have been windblown by Statcounter reporting that Google lost significant market share in the US and worldwide from March to April 2024. It turns out it was some sort of reporting bug and Statcounter has updated the data over the weekend.
  • Google Will Remove Its Disavow Link Tool At Some Point
    Google's John Mueller said on X that he believes Google will remove the disavow link tool "at some point" in the future. Bing dropped the disavow links tool from Bing Webmaster Tools in September 2023 and I suspect Google will also drop it from Google Search Console.
  • Google Gemini Stops Linking To Most Sources?
    A year ago, Google Gemini (formerly known as Bard) began linking to sources as citations and we rejoiced. Well, it looks like in most cases, Gemini has stopped linking to sources. I believe this started about a week or so ago but I am not sure on the timing.
  • Google Search Tests Showing Only Local Listing For Near Me Queries
    Google Search seems to be testing showing only local listings from Google Business Profiles for many "near me" types of queries. So when you search for [dentist near me] or [indian food near me] and so on, you only get local listings and no web search results.
  • Google SGE Says Drink Urine To Pass Kidney Stones Quickly
    The new AI advanced version of Google Search, aka Google SGE or Search Generative Experience, provides wicked smart AI answers to your queries. And if you ask it how to pass kidney stones quickly, Google will tell you to drink at least two quarts of urine every 24 hours.
  • Ask Jeeves Frozen In Carbonite
    Remember Ask Jeeves from the OG search days in the early 2000s? Well, here he is frozen in carbonite, at least according to this Reddit post. I am not sure if this is a real Ask Jeeves statue or just someone who thinks it looks like one.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google March Core Update Done, HCU Recoveries, Site Reputation Abuse &amp; AI Topics - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 6, 2024

May 6, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Sites Hit By The Old Helpful Content Update Can Recover & Grow

May 6, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google

Statcounter Fixes Search Engine Market Share Data After Incorrectly Showing Google Lost Share

May 6, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Will Remove Its Disavow Link Tool At Some Point

May 6, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Search Tests Showing Only Local Listing For Near Me Queries

May 6, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Gemini Stops Linking To Most Sources?

May 6, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google: Sites Hit By The Old Helpful Content Update Can Recover & Grow

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.