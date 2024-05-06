Google Search seems to be testing showing only local listings from Google Business Profiles for many "near me" types of queries. So when you search for [dentist near me] or [indian food near me] and so on, you only get local listings and no web search results.

I personally cannot replicate this but I had two people notify me of this over the past few days.

First was Melanie Funderburk who posted a video grab of this in action on X and wrote, "I am seeing a NEW Google test where 40 GBPs are on page 1 of Google Mobile Search for “dentist near me."

AFAIK: I am seeing a NEW Google test where 40 GBPs are on page 1 of Google Mobile Search for “dentist near me”



😍😲 Wow!@DarrenShaw_ @ColanNielsen @JoyanneHawkins @rustybrick @Miriam_Ellis_ pic.twitter.com/HgsQaejpPG — Melanie Funderburk (@MelanieFunder) May 3, 2024

Then Gagan Ghotra posted on X, "for "near me" queries Google is testing NOT showing any blue link on first page and just listing Business Profiles." He posted this video:

Breaking 🚨🚨 for "near me" queries Google is testing NOT showing any blue link on first page and just listing Business Profiles.



Screen recording here 👇



High quality recording here (because this platform compresses the video quality a lot) - https://t.co/DYw9duPzat pic.twitter.com/7BxpzXB8bj — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) May 5, 2024

Again, I do not see this but it does not surprise me that Google may be testing this.

