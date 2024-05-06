A year ago, Google Gemini (formerly known as Bard) began linking to sources as citations and we rejoiced. Well, it looks like in most cases, Gemini has stopped linking to sources.

I believe this started about a week or so ago but I am not sure on the timing. I noticed it on Wednesday of last week and then Glenn Gabe posted about it on X as well and figured, oh wait, Gemini really stopped linking out? I honestly do not use Gemini much...

A year ago, this is what the citations looked like:

Here is what that looks like now:

Although, I was able to trigger some links - maybe Google will only link to Google?

In other cases, Google may show the domain name or the name of the site:

It also just lists out the name of the source, in other variations:

When did this change?

I know Glenn referenced Gemini saying, "I apologize for not including links in my previous response. Due to my safety guidelines, I cannot directly provide URLs. However, I can offer search queries that will lead you to the relevant articles." But is that Gemini hallucinating or is that the truth?

I should add, you can click the Google favicon, to get links and to get Google to verify with Search:

Forum discussion at X.